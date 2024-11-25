Technology News
English Edition

Trump Media Files for ‘TruthFi’ Trademark, Hinting at Expansion into Web3 

The TruthFi platform is expected to dabble in services facilitating crypto payments. 

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 November 2024 18:48 IST
Trump Media Files for ‘TruthFi’ Trademark, Hinting at Expansion into Web3 

Photo Credit: Reuters

Trump unveiled a new cryptocurrency business, named World Liberty Financial, in September 

Highlights
  • Donald Trump’s election as US President has sent BTC price shooting
  • Trump’s media firm Truth Social was launched in 2021 
  • Trump has also earned millions from his NFT collections 
Advertisement

Bitcoin has shot up to its historical high of $98,000 (roughly Rs. 82 lakh) following the election of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the US. During his election campaigning, president-elect Trump showed immense support for crypto engagement, vouching for introducing changes in taxation and business policies. In another pro-crypto step, Trump's media firm has filed for a trademark for ‘TruthFi', hinting at exploring the Web3 arena.

The Trump Media & Technology Group is reportedly exploring a foray into Web3 finance – possibly an assets custody service. Josh Gerben, a trademark lawyer based in Washington, US, said the trademark application carrying the serial number 98859006 was filed last week. The TMTG primarily oversees Trump's social networking platform Truth Social.

The TruthFi platform is expected to dabble in services facilitating crypto payments, digital asset trading, and financial custody services for virtual digital assets. As per the report by New York Times, if TruthFi comes into operation, it is likely that Trump's media organisation could consider acquiring smaller Web3 firms and onboard people familiar with the sector. Earlier this month, a Reuters report claimed that Trump's media firm was in discussions to acquire Bakkt, a crypto trading organisation.

After Trump was banned from various social networking firms like Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) in 2021, he launched Truth Social to compete with traditional social media platforms and advertised the platform as a promoter of free speech. As of September this year, Trump Media was valued at $3.22 billion (roughly Rs. 27,143 crore), shows Yahoo Finance. The figure stood at $8.47 billion in March this year.

It appears that the firm is now looking to explore different avenues for funding and is planning to venture deeper into the crypto sector, the valuation of which presently stands at $3.33 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,80,71,228 crore) as per CoinMarketCap.

The birth of TruthFi will, however, not be the first venture into Web3 for Trump, who previously called cryptocurrency a scam but decided to go pro-crypto during his campaigning. The American multi-billionaire has promised to make the US the “crypto capital of the planet.”

Back in September this year, Trump unveiled a new cryptocurrency business named the World Liberty Financial. While the project has been advertised as one that would transform DeFi, details about the business remain undisclosed by the Trump family.

In April, Trump launched his second NFT collection after churning out millions of dollars from the first one launched in December 2023.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Donald Trump, TruthFi, Truth Social, Trademark, Web3 
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Honor 300 Series Launch Set for December 2; Teased to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset

Related Stories

Trump Media Files for ‘TruthFi’ Trademark, Hinting at Expansion into Web3 
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ChatGPT Gets Better at Creative Writing With New Update
  2. Rumoured Nothing Phone 3 Listed on Geekbench Hinting SoC, RAM, OS Details
  3. Realme GT Neo 7 Series Confirmed to Launch in December
  4. HMD Fusion With InterchangeableÂ Smart Outfits Goes Official in India
  5. Google Makes Managing Tasks Easier With This New Calendar Feature
  6. Redmi A4 5G First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Blue Origin’s NS-28 Carries the 100th Woman in Space, Makes Safe Landing
  2. Ernst & Young Introduces Metaverse, AI to Its Hiring Process With New eVe Platform 
  3. iQOO Neo 10 Series Key Specifications Confirmed; Design Showcased
  4. Black Forest Labs Introduces AI-Powered Flux.1 Tools for Advanced Image Editing
  5. Indonesia Calls Apple’s $100-Million Investment Offer Unfair
  6. Samsung's Black Friday Sale Brings Big Discounts on Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy S24 Series, More
  7. Redmi K80 Pro Camera, Processor and Other Key Features Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  8. Trump Media Files for ‘TruthFi’ Trademark, Hinting at Expansion into Web3 
  9. Honor 300 Series Launch Set for December 2; Teased to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset
  10. HMD Fusion With Smart Outfits, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »