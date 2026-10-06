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Ethereum Sets 200 Million Gas Limit for Glamsterdam Sepolia Test

Prysm 7.2.1 automatically sets Sepolia validators to a 200 million gas limit when Glamsterdam activates.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 October 2026 18:26 IST
Ethereum Sets 200 Million Gas Limit for Glamsterdam Sepolia Test

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Deng Xiang

The Sepolia test will help Ethereum developers evaluate the impact of larger blocks

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Highlights
  • Prysm 7.2.1 embeds Sepolia’s Glamsterdam gas limit schedule
  • Operators can override the proposed limit through validator settings
  • Higher capacity does not guarantee lower Ethereum transaction fees
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The Ethereum team plans to test its 200 million gas limit on Sepolia in the Glamsterdam upgrade, stressing the network with three times its capacity from previous blocks in a public test before determining what may ultimately work on mainnet. As mentioned in Prysm's October 5 release notes, the new Gas Limit schedule for Sepolia has been implemented in v7.2.1 for automatic block proposal by validators, with the gas limit set at 200 million from Glamsterdam onwards. This update will take effect on October 6 at 13:53:36 UTC (7:23 PM IST). 

Higher Gas Limit Will Let Developers Assess Larger Ethereum Blocks

While Prysm 7.2.0 had compatibility with the Sepolia fork, the software had been launched prior to the introduction of the 200 million figure in Sepolia's configuration. Validator nodes running Prysm 7.2.0 would have a gas limit of 60 million by default once activated. Version 7.2.1 does away with the additional requirement by embedding the schedule within the client itself. The operators are free to select a different limit either via proposer settings, the keymanager API, or Prysm's proposed gas limit.

The increasing gas price from 60 million to 200 million allows Ethereum developers to get an opportunity to observe how validators will react to having much more computing power in every single block. The block gas limit defines the amount of gas that may be spent on transactions contained in that particular block. An increased gas limit does not define the price for a specific transaction directly, but it allows more space for transactions under increased demand.

Glamsterdam goes far beyond that. According to the Ethereum Foundation, the upgrade is part of their Layer 1 scaling roadmap, with a well-defined proposer-builder separation and Block Level Access Lists for block production and validation.

The raising of the gas ceiling can give more space for swaps, stablecoin exchanges, and other types of transactions within the block. In situations where the demand is high, the increase in the size of the block will lower the level of competition between users. However, that does not necessarily mean that a gas limit of 200 million will guarantee cheap Ethereum transactions. The fees will depend on the network traffic and the nature of the transaction, while Glamsterdam will change the pricing of certain operations. 

Increased block capacity raises yet another concern for the Ethereum network because all operations do not affect the network equally. Certain actions require computation that is completed by the time the transaction is complete. Other actions create data that might need to be stored on the Ethereum network's state. EIP 8037 is a modification that allows Glamsterdam to deal with the problem, among other changes. According to the Ethereum Foundation, historically, creating state has been cheaper in relation to its effect on permanent storage costs on nodes.

Last week, the Ethereum network announced the plan to launch its Glamsterdam update on the Sepolia testnet on October 6 at 13:53:36 UTC, bringing its upcoming scaling solution closer to being tested on a live network. The Ethereum Foundation confirmed that its largest changes include alterations to block building, block validation, and state handling by clients while processing transactions.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: Crypto Upgrade, Ethereum blockchain, Crypto technology
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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Ethereum Sets 200 Million Gas Limit for Glamsterdam Sepolia Test
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