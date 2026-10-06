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Virtuals Protocol Adds AI-Powered Trading Through New iOS App

The app lets users set budgets and permission levels for AI agents handling research, monitoring, and trades.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 October 2026 14:55 IST
Virtuals Protocol Adds AI-Powered Trading Through New iOS App

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Mohamed Nohassi

Virtuals App users can interact with their personal AI through a chat-based interface

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Highlights
  • Users can assign budgets and permissions to their AI agents
  • Group chats allow AI agents to research and execute trades
  • Agents can monitor token sniper wallets and social media activity
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Virtuals Protocol has released its Virtuals App in a closed beta for iOS, allowing selected users to have an AI that can keep a wallet, watch markets, and trade according to user-defined parameters. As per the guidelines of the Protocol, the application is built to allow users to handle their personal AI like a quantitative trader, giving it instructions and defining the limits within which it can function. Currently, access to the platform is restricted to invitation-only during the testing phase. 

Virtuals Tests Automated Trading Based on User-Defined Rules

Users can interact with the AI regarding investment ideas, research assets, and give it instructions related to putting their money to work. The difference between this and a regular assistant who will stop at generating research and trade ideas is that Virtuals' system can keep on watching information and act according to pre-set criteria.

In this case, one such example provided by the project required that when the Ether price moved 2 percent in five minutes, the agent open a position worth $1,000 (roughly Rs. 96,300) and then close it after the social media post, as directed. The protocol gave this example to illustrate the conversion of natural language instruction into trading rules.

Trading Automation is among the critical tasks that are being tested in the application. The user can assign the personal AI a task, set the budget for the task and the permission levels, and leave the bot to do the job. According to Virtuals, some users have set up their agents in such a way that they can automatically make trades based on what is posted on social media platforms. Some users have been setting up dashboards that will track token sniper wallets from the time they enter to when they exit. 

All research, monitoring, and execution happen via a chat interface. Group chat is also enabled, allowing friends to talk about an investment while the individual AI does the research or executes from the very same chat. As stated by Virtuals, the project is the result of several experiments allowing AI to manage money, among which Agent Commerce Protocol, EconomyOS, Butler on X, and agentic trading contests were listed. According to the firm, years of trials of different approaches were necessary before turning towards the use of an AI that combines both a wallet and market access.

Several other exchanges and firms have tested out AI trading bots. In August, Binance launched Agent OS and the MCP server that enables compatible AI applications to access market data and perform trading tasks in spot, margin, convert, and futures products. The agents cannot withdraw funds externally, and any account activity is based on permissions given by users. 

However, Revolut followed a more approval-oriented strategy in its linking of Revolut X with AI assistants by third parties in July. The supported assistants can obtain market data, check balances, review positions, and execute trades; however, all transactions need user approval before going through.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: Virtual Protocol, AI trading bot, crypto trading
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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Virtuals Protocol Adds AI-Powered Trading Through New iOS App
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