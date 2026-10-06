Virtuals Protocol has released its Virtuals App in a closed beta for iOS, allowing selected users to have an AI that can keep a wallet, watch markets, and trade according to user-defined parameters. As per the guidelines of the Protocol, the application is built to allow users to handle their personal AI like a quantitative trader, giving it instructions and defining the limits within which it can function. Currently, access to the platform is restricted to invitation-only during the testing phase.

Virtuals Tests Automated Trading Based on User-Defined Rules

Users can interact with the AI regarding investment ideas, research assets, and give it instructions related to putting their money to work. The difference between this and a regular assistant who will stop at generating research and trade ideas is that Virtuals' system can keep on watching information and act according to pre-set criteria.

We've spent years figuring out how to make AI manage money. ACP, EconomyOS, Butler on X, agentic trading competitions. We've tried different approaches, learned what worked and had to rethink what didn't. Personal AI services keep getting smarter. Getting them to put your money to work is the next big step. Introducing Virtuals App, now in closed beta. Your personal AI, with a wallet and access to markets. Talk through ideas, research investments and put money to work, all inside your group chat with friends. — Virtuals Protocol (@virtuals_io) October 5, 2026

In this case, one such example provided by the project required that when the Ether price moved 2 percent in five minutes, the agent open a position worth $1,000 (roughly Rs. 96,300) and then close it after the social media post, as directed. The protocol gave this example to illustrate the conversion of natural language instruction into trading rules.

Trading Automation is among the critical tasks that are being tested in the application. The user can assign the personal AI a task, set the budget for the task and the permission levels, and leave the bot to do the job. According to Virtuals, some users have set up their agents in such a way that they can automatically make trades based on what is posted on social media platforms. Some users have been setting up dashboards that will track token sniper wallets from the time they enter to when they exit.

All research, monitoring, and execution happen via a chat interface. Group chat is also enabled, allowing friends to talk about an investment while the individual AI does the research or executes from the very same chat. As stated by Virtuals, the project is the result of several experiments allowing AI to manage money, among which Agent Commerce Protocol, EconomyOS, Butler on X, and agentic trading contests were listed. According to the firm, years of trials of different approaches were necessary before turning towards the use of an AI that combines both a wallet and market access.

Several other exchanges and firms have tested out AI trading bots. In August, Binance launched Agent OS and the MCP server that enables compatible AI applications to access market data and perform trading tasks in spot, margin, convert, and futures products. The agents cannot withdraw funds externally, and any account activity is based on permissions given by users.

However, Revolut followed a more approval-oriented strategy in its linking of Revolut X with AI assistants by third parties in July. The supported assistants can obtain market data, check balances, review positions, and execute trades; however, all transactions need user approval before going through.