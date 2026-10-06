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Asus Announces Up to 58 Percent Discount on Laptops During Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales

Customers can avail of no-cost EMI options and other benefits on Asus products during the Amazon and Flipkart sale events.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 October 2026 16:23 IST
Asus Announces Up to 58 Percent Discount on Laptops During Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales

Photo Credit: Asus

The Asus TUF Gaming F16 is one of the models discounted during the sale

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Highlights
  • Several Asus products will be discounted on Amazon, Flipkart Sales
  • Asus Vivobook 15 price is expected to drop to Rs. 66,990
  • Select Asus models get discounts of over 50 percent
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Asus has announced special festive offers on its laptops, gaming devices, tablets, and desktop PCs ahead of the upcoming festive season. The discounts will be offered during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sales. Shoppers can grab products across Vivobook, Vivobook S, Zenbook, TUF Gaming and ROG lineups, with select models getting more than 50 percent discounts. In addition to price cuts, the company will also offer no-cost EMI options and other benefits.

Asus Great Indian Festival Deals on Amazon

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, buyers can get discounts across Asus' Vivobook and Zenbook models, alongside gaming-focused TUF and ROG machines. Among the more notable deals, the Vivobook 15 with a Core 5 120U processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage is available for Rs.66,990, down from an MRP of Rs.1,59,990. The Vivobook 16 with a Core Ultra 5 325 processor and OLED display is also listed at Rs.94,990, compared to its Rs.1,59,990 MRP.

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For those looking for a productivity laptop, the Asus Zenbook A14 is listed for Rs.86,990, down from Rs.1,22,990. It comes with a Snapdragon X processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and an OLED display. The higher-end Zenbook S14, meanwhile, is priced at Rs.1,34,990 against an MRP of Rs.2,12,990.

Gamers can purchase the Asus TUF Gaming F16 with a Core 5 205H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. It is available for Rs.1,10,990, down from Rs.1,94,990. The ROG Strix G16 with a Core Ultra 9 processor, RTX 5070 GPU, 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage is also part of the sale at Rs.3,09,990, compared to its Rs.3,71,990 MRP.

Product MRP (Rs.) Offer Price (Rs.)
Vivobook 15 (Core 3 100U) 86,990 52,990
Vivobook 15 (Core 3 304) 1,19,990 58,990
Vivobook 15 (Core 5 120U) 1,59,990 66,990
Vivobook 16 (Core Ultra 5 225H) 1,59,990 88,990
Vivobook 16 OLED (Core Ultra 5 325) 1,59,990 94,990
Vivobook Go 14 81,990 48,990
Zenbook 14 (PZ345WS) 1,35,990 1,24,990
Zenbook A14 1,22,990 86,990
Zenbook 14 (QL1111WS) 1,91,990 1,24,990
Zenbook S14 2,12,990 1,34,990
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 1,55,990 1,04,990
ASUS TUF Gaming F16 (Core 5/RTX 3050) 1,94,990 1,10,990
ASUS TUF Gaming F16 (i7/RTX 5060) 2,87,990 2,09,990
ASUS TUF Gaming 16 (i5/RTX 5050) 2,20,990 1,54,990
ASUS TUF Gaming A16 2,59,990 1,59,990
ASUS TUF Gaming F16 (i5/RTX 5050) 2,15,990 1,59,990
ASUS TUF Gaming A16 (Ryzen 9/RTX 5070) 3,05,990 2,19,990
ROG Strix G16 (Core Ultra 9/RTX 5070) 3,71,990 3,09,990
ROG Strix G16 (Ryzen 9/RTX 5050) 2,60,990 2,19,990
ASUS TUF Gaming F16 (Core 5/RTX 4050) 2,13,990 1,39,990
ASUS V500 Desktop (Core 5) 1,02,990 72,990
ASUS V500 Desktop (Core 3) 74,990 54,990
ASUS V470 AiO (8GB) 1,28,990 59,990
ASUS V470 AiO (16GB) 1,44,990 71,990
ASUS V440 AiO (Core 5) 1,58,990 80,990
ASUS V440 AiO (Core 3) 1,22,990 55,990

Asus Big Billion Days Deals on Flipkart

Asus' Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale offers include deals on productivity laptops, gaming machines, an Android tablet and all-in-one PCs. The Vivobook 15 with a Core 5 120U processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage will see its price drop from Rs.1,59,990 to Rs.66,990. The Vivobook S16 with a Snapdragon X processor, OLED display, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is also available at Rs.80,990, down from Rs.1,61,990.

For gaming, the TUF F16 with a Core 5 205H processor and RTX 3050 GPU is priced at Rs.1,10,990, compared to its Rs.1,94,990 MRP. The 2025 TUF A16, equipped with a Ryzen 9 processor, RTX 5070 GPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, is available at Rs.2,19,990 against an MRP of Rs.3,05,990.

The ROG Strix G16 is another higher-end gaming option that can be purchased during the Flipkart sale. It features a Ryzen 9 processor, RTX 5070 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, and is listed at Rs.2,79,990, down from Rs.3,77,990. The Asus Pad T3201 also gets a festive price cut, with the 8GB + 256GB model available for Rs.35,990, compared to its Rs.45,990 MRP.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale also includes deals on Asus all-in-one PCs. The Asus VM441 with a Snapdragon X processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage and a 23.8-inch touchscreen is priced at Rs.83,990, down from Rs.1,82,990.

Product MRP (Rs.) Offer Price (Rs.)
ASUS Pad T3201 45,990 35,990
TUF A15 1,61,990 97,990
TUF A14 3,23,990 2,34,990
TUF F16 (Core 5/RTX 3050) 1,94,990 1,10,990
ASUS TUF Gaming 16 2,20,990 1,54,990
2025 TUF F16 2,13,990 1,39,990
2025 TUF A16 3,05,990 2,19,990
ROG Strix G16 3,77,990 2,79,990
TUF F16 (i7/RTX 5060) 2,87,990 2,09,990
Vivobook 15 (Core 3 100U) 86,990 52,990
Vivobook 15 (Core 5 120U) 1,59,990 66,990
Vivobook S16 (Snapdragon X) 1,61,990 80,990
Vivobook 16 (Snapdragon X) 1,08,990 60,990
Vivobook S16 (Ryzen 5 220) 1,47,990 74,990
Vivobook 14 92,990 79,990
ASUS V440 AiO (8GB/256GB) 1,12,990 51,990
ASUS V440 AiO (8GB/512GB) 1,22,990 55,990
ASUS V440 1,58,990 76,990
ASUS VM441 1,82,990 83,990

As per the company, buyers can also avail of Easy Pay options, including no-cost EMI for up to 24 months, along with applicable card discounts, cashback, and instant bank offers on both Amazon and Flipkart.

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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Asus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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