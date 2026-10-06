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Garmin Cirqa Smart Band Launched in India With Screen-Less Design, Advanced Sleep Tracking: Price, Specifications

The Garmin Cirqa Smart Band boasts a screenless design, which is claimed to help in minimising distractions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 October 2026 17:19 IST
Garmin Cirqa Smart Band Launched in India With Screen-Less Design, Advanced Sleep Tracking: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Garmin

Customers can choose between two band size options

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Highlights
  • Garmin Cirqa Smart Band has been launched in India at Rs. 25,990
  • The wearable is available in two sizes and multiple colour options
  • It includes a skin temperature sensor and heart-rate monitoring
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Garmin Cirqa Smart Band has been launched in India. It is the latest addition to the company's health-focused wearable lineup. As per the company, it is a screen-free fitness tracker that eliminates the distractions of a display while still delivering on health, sleep and activity tracking. It supports features including heart-rate monitoring, Body Battery, stress tracking, sleep analysis, skin temperature and activity detection. Garmin claims up to 10 days of battery life on the Cirqa Smart Band.

Garmin Cirqa Smart Band Price in India, Availability

The price of the Garmin Cirqa Smart Band in India is set at Rs. 25,990. It is available.in two size options. The company says the Small/Medium variant is designed for wrists measuring 120–200mm in circumference. It is available in Mauve, French Grey, Black and Captain Blue colour options.

The Large/Extra Large version fits wrists measuring 145–240mm and comes in Captain Blue, Mauve and Black. The wearable is available for purchase through the Garmin India website.

Garmin Cirqa Smart Band Features, Specifications

The Garmin Cirqa Smart Band boasts a screenless design. The company claims that a display-free design helps in minimising distractions. The wearable has a fibre-reinforced polymer case and a Fabric ComfortFit band, along with 5 ATM water resistance.

For health monitoring, the Cirqa can continuously sample heart rate from the wrist and can provide high and low heart-rate alerts based on user-defined levels. It also supports Garmin's Body Battery feature. The feature, as described by Garmin, estimates energy levels and helps identify periods that may be better suited for activity or rest. There is also Stress tracking, which categorises the user's day based on stress levels, while Pulse Ox measures blood oxygen saturation.

The band also supports women's health features, including menstrual cycle and pregnancy tracking. Garmin has equipped it with a skin temperature sensor that measures temperature while sleeping.

On the sleep tracking front, the Cirqa provides a Sleep Score, advanced sleep monitoring and sleep-stage breakdowns. Sleep Coach offers personalised guidance based on sleep requirements, while Sleep Alignment looks at circadian rhythm alignment and sleep consistency.

Other sleep and recovery features include Health Status, Breathing Variations, HRV Status, skin-temperature tracking and a Smart Wake Alarm.

For fitness tracking, the Cirqa can automatically detect activities such as walking and running. Users can confirm or edit detected activities through Garmin Connect. More than 80 activities can also be tracked manually, including running, cycling, swimming, hiking, yoga, Pilates, strength training, HIIT, rowing, racket sports and team sports.

The Garmin Cirqa smart band is claimed to provide up to 10 days of battery life with continuous health and fitness tracking. It also ships with connected GPS functionality and LiveTrack location sharing via the Garmin Connect app, available on both Android and iOS devices.

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Further reading: Garma Cirqa, Garma, Garma Cirqa Price, Garma Cirqa Launch, Garma Cirqa Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Garmin Cirqa Smart Band Launched in India With Screen-Less Design, Advanced Sleep Tracking: Price, Specifications
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