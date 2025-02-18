Technology News
English Edition

ESMA Proposes Staff Assessment Guidelines for Crypto Firms Under MiCA Regulations

The ESMA has proposed minimum qualifications that must be held by staff sharing crypto advice with clients.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 February 2025 12:38 IST
ESMA Proposes Staff Assessment Guidelines for Crypto Firms Under MiCA Regulations

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Guillaume Perigois

The ESMA said it will consider all comments submitted by April 22

Highlights
  • EU’s crypto-focused MiCA laws went into effect on December 30. 2024
  • Feedback questions have been added under each section
  • Kraken, BitPanda, OKX have recently expanded in the EU region  
Advertisement

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) is looking to finalise some competence requirements for employees of crypto-related businesses. This week, the ESMA released a proposal that suggests guidelines in line with the EU's MiCA regulations, seeking feedback from crypto asset service providers, investors, and financial institutions engaging with crypto assets. As part of its proposal, the ESMA has outlined criteria like minimum qualifications and work histories for crypto firms to check before hiring staff members. By introducing this step, the regulatory agency said, it wants to ensure that only people with the right risk-and-benefit knowledge on crypto assets are permitted to engage with investors and help them make informed decisions.

The Paris-based body released its consultation paper on Monday, in alignment with the EU's crypto-focused MiCA rules. Through these guidelines, the ESMA aims to ensure that crypto firms hire ‘natural persons' knowledgeable enough to provide crypto-related advice to company clients and investors.

“The draft guidelines aim at ensuring that criteria for the assessment of knowledge and competence of staff members providing information or advice on crypto-assets effectively address features and risks specific to crypto-assets markets and services and which are less prominent or absent in traditional financial markets,” the ESMA paper states.

Key Highlights of the ESMA Draft Guidelines

The ESMA's draft guidelines divide its recommendations into four sections. Feedback questions have been added under each section for industry stakeholders to respond to.

Crypto-related service providers have been asked to ensure that their staff members know, understand, and comply with internal policies that are MiCA compliant under the first guideline. Crypto firms have been asked to conduct at least annual assessments to review the knowledge of their staff members, especially those who are tasked with giving financial advice on crypto investments to the company clients.

The second proposed guideline has directed crypto firms to regularly verify if their staff members are aware about the volatility and cybersecurity risks linked to the virtual digital assets (VDA) industry.

In addition, here the ESMA said that every employee working in a crypto firm must meet the minimum standards of professional qualifications, aligning with existing national frameworks like MiFID II and undergo continuous professional development (CPD) training to be up-to-date with latest developments.

Under the third and fourth guidelines, the ESMA has suggested crypto firms maintain updated competence reviews of their employees and provide their staff with the minimum number of CPD trading hours.

The regulatory body has asked industry stakeholders to either agree to the guidelines or add suggestions. They can also raise questions about unclear aspects of the proposal. The ESMA said it will consider all comments submitted by April 22. The responses will also be published publicly after April 22.

The EU's MiCA regulations went into effect on December 30. 2024. The legislation was finalised in 2022 to ensure that crypto-related practices are safe for industries and investors to engage with. From licencing requirements to clean business practices — the guidelines comprehensively cover a variety of dos and don'ts for Web3 firms looking to operate in the 27 EU nations.

In recent months, Kraken, BitPanda, OKX, Crypto.com, and Standard Chartered obtained official MiCA approvals to operate their businesses in the EU.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, EU, MiCA, ESMA, Staff Assessment Guidelines
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Realme P3 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Chip Launched in India Alongside Realme P3x 5G: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

ESMA Proposes Staff Assessment Guidelines for Crypto Firms Under MiCA Regulations
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme P3 Pro, Realme P3x With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Series Key Features Including Camera Details Leaked
  3. How to Activate BSNL SIM Card: A Step-by-Step Guide
  4. iPhone SE 4 Could Have Slower 5G Speeds Due to This Crucial Component
  5. Realme Narzo 80 Pro Colour Options, RAM, Storage Details Tipped
  6. GTA 6 Could Reportedly Feature Fortnite-Style User-Generated Content
  7. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Rekhachithram OTT Release Date: When and Where it Online?
  9. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 India Launch Teased on Amazon
#Latest Stories
  1. Grok 3 Family of AI Models With DeepSearch, Voice Mode Unveiled by Elon Musk’s xAI
  2. Rockstar Games in Talks With Fortnite, Roblox Creators to Make GTA 6 'Next Big Metaverse Platform': Report
  3. ESMA Proposes Staff Assessment Guidelines for Crypto Firms Under MiCA Regulations
  4. Realme P3 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Chip Launched in India Alongside Realme P3x 5G: Price, Specifications
  5. Lenovo ThinkBook Flip AI PC With Flexible Screen Tipped to Debut at MWC Barcelona Next Month
  6. Google Reportedly Working On a Conversation Summaries Feature for Gemini Live
  7. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro Key Features Leaked; Both Phones Said to Get Triple Rear Cameras
  8. Redmi Note 14 4G Set to Receive 6 Years of Security Updates; Could Get 4 Major Android Updates
  9. iPhone SE 4 to Adopt Apple’s Proprietary 5G Modem With Slower Upload and Download Speeds: Report
  10. iQOO Neo 10R With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »