Realme P3 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Chip Launched in India Alongside Realme P3x 5G: Price, Specifications

Realme P3 Pro 5G and Realme P3x 5G are equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 6,000mAh battery.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 18 February 2025 12:21 IST
Realme P3 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Chip Launched in India Alongside Realme P3x 5G: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P3 Pro 5G is available in Galaxy Purple (pictured), Nebula Glow, and Saturn Brown

Highlights
  • Realme P3 Pro 5G sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen that refreshes at 120Hz
  • The Realme P3x 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC
  • The Realme P3 Pro 5G is equipped with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage
Realme P3 Pro 5G was launched in India on Monday as part of the company's midrange P series of smartphones, alongside the Realme P3x 5G. These smartphones are equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 6,000mAh battery. The Realme P3 Pro 5G runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, while the Realme P3x 5G features the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC. Both handsets run on Android 15, along with the company's Realme UI 6.0 user interface.

Realme P3 Pro 5G, Realme P3x 5G Price in India

Realme P3 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 23,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset is also available in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants that are priced at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 26,999, respectively. The handset will available in Galaxy Purple, Nebula Glow, and Saturn Brown colour options, starting on February 25, via the company's website and Flipkart.

On the other hand, pricing for the Realme P3x 5G is set at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configurations. It will go on sale in the country on February 28 via the Realme website and Flipkart, in three colourways — Lunar Silver, Midnight Blue, and Stellar Pink.

Customers can avail of a Rs. 2,000 discount when purchasing the Realme P3 Pro 5G and a Rs. 1,000 discount on the Realme P3x 5G, using eligible bank card offers.

Realme P3 Pro 5G, Realme P3x 5G Specifications

Both the Realme P3 Pro 5G and the Realme P3x 5G are dual SIM handsets that run on Realme UI 6.0, which is based on Android 15. The former is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 paired with up to 12GB of RAM, while the latter has a Dimensity 6400 chip and 8GB of RAM.

p3x 5g realme Realme P3x 5G

Realme P3x 5G
Photo Credit: Realme

 

The company has equipped the Realme P3 Pro 5G with a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,472x2,800 pixels) quad curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 450ppi pixel density. Meanwhile, the Realme P3x 5G sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For photos and videos, the Realme P3 Pro 5G features a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX896 sensor and optical image stabilisation. On the front, the handset is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with a Sony IMX480 sensor. The Realme P3x 5G also has a 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Both phones have an unspecified 2-megapixel sensor on the back.

You get up to 256GB and 128GB of inbuilt storage on the Realme P3 Pro 5G (UFS 2.2) and Realme P3x 5G (eMMC 5.1), respectively. These handsets offer support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS connectivity, along with a USB Type-C port.

The Realme P3 Pro 5G and Realme P3x 5G both pack 6,000mAh batteries that can be charged at 80W and 45W, respectively. The handsets have 'military grade' shock resistance and IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Realme has also touted some AI features on the P3 Pro 5G, which include AI Best Face, AI Erase 2.0, AI Motion Deblur, and AI Reflection Remover.

Realme P3 Pro 5G

Realme P3 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
Realme P3x 5G

Realme P3x 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme P3 Pro 5G, Realme P3x 5G, Realme P3 Pro 5G Price in India, Realme P3x 5G Price in India, Realme P3 Pro 5G Specifications, Realme P3x 5G Specifications, Realme
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
