Technology News
English Edition

India Leads in Crypto Adoption for Second Straight Year, Report Shows

Seven of the top 20 countries in Chainalysis' global adoption index were central and South Asian countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam and Philippines.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 September 2024 10:42 IST
India Leads in Crypto Adoption for Second Straight Year, Report Shows

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The report tracks crypto adoption across four sub-categories in 151 countries

Highlights
  • Chainalysis is a blockchain analytics company
  • Trading was robust in Indonesia, the report said
  • India has taken a tough stance against cryptocurrencies since 2018
Advertisement

India led the way in global adoption of cryptocurrencies for the second straight year as investors braved the country's tough regulatory stance and steep trading taxes, a report from blockchain analytics company Chainalysis showed on Wednesday.

The report, which tracks adoption across four sub-categories in 151 countries, showed India ranked high on usage of centralised exchange and decentralised finance assets from June 2023 to July 2024.

India has taken a tough stance against cryptocurrencies since 2018, with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) issuing show-cause notices to nine offshore cryptocurrency exchanges in December 2023 for non-compliance with local rules.

"India has also got a fairly wide spread level of adoption across different assets of crypto despite restrictions, implying new participants to crypto would have been participating via services that were not banned," said Eric Jardine, research lead at Chainalysis.

"Now we've started to see some of those restrictions get rolled back, for example with Binance, which is probably just going to amplify adoption in the country."

Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, was hit with a fine of 188.2 million rupees ($2.25 million) in June a month after it registered with the FIU in an effort to resume operations in the country. Crypto exchange KuCoin had registered with the watchdog in March but faced a smaller penalty amount of 3.45 million rupees.

Seven of the top 20 countries in Chainalysis' global adoption index were central and South Asian countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam and Philippines.

Overall decentralised transaction volume carried out in retail-sized transfers, under $10,000 (roughly Rs. 8.3 lakh) worth of crypto were recorded in countries with lower purchasing power per capita, the report said.

Trading was robust in Indonesia, which has banned the use of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment, but allows investment in the assets. The country recorded $157.1 billion (roughly Rs. 13,19,248 crore) inflows in trading of digital assets in the 12 months to July, the report said.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, India, Chainalysis, Crypto Adoption
Apple to Continue Releasing iOS 17 Security Updates After iOS 18 Rolls Out: Report

Related Stories

India Leads in Crypto Adoption for Second Straight Year, Report Shows
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T3 Ultra Price Range, Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series May Launch Next Month With These Features
  3. HMD 105 4G, HMD 110 4G With YouTube and UPI Launched in India: See Prices
  4. OTT Releases This Week: Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2, Khalbali Records, and More
  5. Microsoft-Backed G42 Unveils Hindi Large Language Model Nanda for India
  6. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Review
  7. Here's How the A18 Pro Chip on the iPhone 16 Pro Fares on Benchmark Tests
  8. Google Updates Chrome With These Three AI-Powered Browsing Features
  9. Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro With A18 Chip Offers CPU Performance on Par With Apple's M1 Chipset
  2. Epic Games, EA, Roblox Among Video Game Companies Hit with EU Complaint for 'Tricking Consumers'
  3. Adobe Firefly Video Model With AI-Powered Video Generation Feature Teased
  4. Google Search Results Will Now Show Archived Web Pages via Wayback Machine
  5. Top EU Privacy Regulator Opens Probe Into Google's AI Compliance
  6. Infinix Hot 50i Design, Specifications Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Helio G81 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. OpenAI Fundraising Set to Boost Startup’s Valuation to $150 Billion
  8. Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G Design Renders Surface Online; Launch Timeline, Price, Key Features Tipped
  9. India Leads in Crypto Adoption for Second Straight Year, Report Shows
  10. Apple to Continue Releasing iOS 17 Security Updates After iOS 18 Rolls Out: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »