Oppo Find N5 was launched in select global markets in February 2025 as the latest addition to the tech firm's foldable phone lineup. The handset is currently on sale in the country in two colourways. Soon after its arrival, leaks regarding the specifications and features of its purported successor, dubbed Oppo Find N6, started surfacing online. Recently, a company executive teased the launch of the new foldable handset. Now, a tipster claims that the Find N6 will be launched in China and select global markets in the third week of March. It might feature a 200-megapixel camera on the back.

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, Oppo Find Series Product Manager Zhou Yibao confirmed that the tech firm's next foldable phone will be called the Oppo Find N6. The company executive also revealed that the smartphone will be launched after the Chinese New Year celebrations, which are set to conclude on March 3. This comes shortly after the executive teased the debut of a foldable handset.

Separately, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), on X, has leaked the launch date and colourways of the upcoming Oppo Find N6 foldable. The handset is claimed to be launched in China on March 17, which aligns with the teased launch timeline for the phone.

The leaker also claims that the handset will debut in select global markets of South Asia and Europe, but that it may not be launched in India. The new Oppo Find N6 is said to be offered in Titanium and Orange colourways.

OPPO Find N6



Launching on March 17th



China + select Global markets (South Asia & EU)



No India launch



- AI Pen support

- OPPO is pitching this as an Ultra Foldable phone

- 200MP camera

- Thin & Light form factor



Titanium & Orange colors — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) February 9, 2026

Additionally, the Oppo Find N6 will reportedly ship with AI Pen support and a 200-megapixel camera on the back, packed inside a thin and light form factor. The Chinese smartphone maker is said to market the upcoming foldable model as an “Ultra Foldable Phone”. However, these details are yet to be confirmed by the tech firm.

Its predecessor, the Oppo Find N5, was launched globally in February 2025 at a starting price of SGD 2,499 (roughly Rs. 1,79,000) for the single configuration, featuring 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the Find N5 packs a 5,600mAh battery. It sports an 8.12-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display on the inside, offering a 412 ppi pixel density and up to 120Hz of refresh rate. It also gets a 6.62-inch 2K AMOLED cover display.