Apple's First iOS 26.4 Beta Said to Release Later This Month With Siri Updates

iOS 26.4 is also expected to add new emojis for iPhone users.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 February 2026 13:06 IST
Apple's First iOS 26.4 Beta Said to Release Later This Month With Siri Updates

Apple will likely place more emphasis this year on fixing bugs and improving performance

Highlights
  • Siri may gain personal context to search messages, notes, and emails
  • iOS 26.4 may add on-screen awareness and cross-app controls
  • Apple may introduce new emoji like an apple core and treasure chest
Apple is expected to roll out its next major software update for iPhones in the coming weeks, with iOS 26.4 tipped to bring the first public steps toward long-promised Siri upgrades, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. The update is likely to include early Apple Intelligence features that were previously delayed after being announced at WWDC 2024. Alongside changes to Siri, the release is also expected to focus on performance improvements and stability. Reports also suggest iOS 26.4 could introduce a new set of emoji additions.

iOS 26.4 Beta Timeline Leaked: Siri Improvements May Roll Out Soon

The iPhone maker is preparing to announce the first developer beta of iOS 26.4 during the week of February 23, according to Gurman's newsletter. If the company does release the first beta as per this schedule, then we can expect additional builds either later this month or in early March. This suggests that the final version may reach users (on the stable update channel) by the end of March, although Apple doesn't reveal specific release dates except for major releases.

The upcoming iOS 26.4 update is expected to deliver some of the first elements of the Siri improvements that were previously delayed as part of Apple Intelligence. Reported features include personal context for locating information in messages, emails, and notes, along with on-screen awareness and expanded in-app and cross-app controls.

The journalist also says Apple will place more emphasis this year on fixing bugs and improving the performance of its operating systems, with larger software updates planned for iOS 27.

iOS 26.4 is also expected to add new emoji, with leaks pointing to options such as an apple core, a fight cloud, and a treasure chest. Apple has yet to share official details about the upcoming software update.

Apple recently confirmed plans to use Gemini as an additional AI option to help power Siri's new capabilities, alongside its own in-house models. This partnership is claimed to improve Siri's ability to handle more advanced, chatbot-style requests while Apple continues to focus on privacy, with much of the processing still done on-device or through Apple's Private Cloud Compute system.

Comments

Apple, iOS, iOS 26, iOS 26.4 Beta, Apple Intelligence, AI, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple's First iOS 26.4 Beta Said to Release Later This Month With Siri Updates
