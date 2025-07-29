Technology News
  Jack Dorsey Launches Bitchat Mesh Chat App for iPhone That Works Without Internet Access

Jack Dorsey Launches Bitchat Mesh Chat App for iPhone That Works Without Internet Access

Bitchat works without a phone number, email address, or an internet connection.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 29 July 2025 17:40 IST
Jack Dorsey Launches Bitchat Mesh Chat App for iPhone That Works Without Internet Access

Bitchat Mesh is currently available for iPhone, and it will debut on the Play Store in the future

Highlights
  • Bitchat Mesh uses Bluetooth to send and receive messages
  • Messages are protected using the Noise protocol framework
  • Bitchat Mesh for Android is also expected to arrive on the Play Store
Jack Dorsey launched Bitchat Mesh, a new Bluetooth-based messaging app for iPhone, on Monday. The launch of the app comes shortly after the Twitter co-founder unveiled a new peer-to-peer (P2P) app that was developed as a weekend project and doesn't rely on the internet, phone numbers, or email addresses to function. The app also supports end-to-end encryption (E2EE) as well as identity verification. It is now available via the App Store, while Dorsey has yet to announce when Bitchat Mesh will debut on the Play Store.

Bitchat Mesh Uses Noise Protocol Framework for End-to-End Encryption

iPhone users can now download Bitchat Mesh for iPhone via the App Store, Dorsey announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The description for the app states that it allows users to chat without access to the internet, relying on a Bluetooth mesh network instead. Bitchat Mesh supports direct connections between users, but it also relays messages through other peers on the network, allowing users to chat even when they are out of Bluetooth range.

bitchat mesh jack dorsey Bitchat

Photo Credit: Jack Dorsey

 

The new Bitchat Mesh app has a very simplified interface that resembles a chat inside a terminal, similar to older text-based Internet Relay Chat (IRC) services that were popular decades ago. It also lets users mark certain users as favourites, mentioning them, and blocking unwanted contact.

The whitepaper for Bitchat reveals that messages are E2EE protected using the Noise protocol framework. It also allows users to verify the identity of the person they are chatting with by comparing "fingerprints" of their accounts in person or using another online channel, then mark them as "verified".

It's also worth noting that the App Store listing for Bitchat Mesh states that the app does not collect any data from the app, and that it works without accounts or servers. The app works on iOS 16 and newer versions, while smartphones running Android 8.0+ will be supported.

A security notice on the Bitchat website cautions users that unlike local messages, private (1:1) chats have yet to receive an external security review and users should refrain from using them for sensitive purposes. 

iPhone users can download Bitchat Mesh via the App Store, but the app has yet to arrive on the Play Store. Meanwhile, technically inclined users can visit the official website, which links to APK releases via the project's GitHub page, to try out the app before it is released.

Further reading: Bitchat, Bitchat Mesh, Jack Dorsey, E2EE, Encrypted Messaging, Messaging, Chat, Chat Apps, Bluetooth
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Jack Dorsey Launches Bitchat Mesh Chat App for iPhone That Works Without Internet Access
