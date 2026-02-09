Technology News
Xiaomi 18 Pro Leak Hints at Presence of Dual 200-Megapixel Cameras, Just like Oppo Find X10 Pro

The Xiaomi 18 Pro, along with the Pro Max model, is expected to sit at the top of the company’s next-generation smartphone portfolio.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 February 2026 13:33 IST
Xiaomi 18 Pro Leak Hints at Presence of Dual 200-Megapixel Cameras, Just like Oppo Find X10 Pro

The Xiaomi 17 Pro (left) comes with a Leica-tuned 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit

Highlights
  • The Xiaomi 18 Pro may feature two 200-megapixel rear camera sensors
  • The handset is tipped to be a compact flagship with a 6.3-inch display
  • The Xiaomi 18 Pro lineup is expected to debut in the second half of 2026
The Xiaomi 17 series was launched in China in September 2025, comprising the standard, Pro, and Pro Max models. Leaks about its purported successor have already begun surfacing. According to a tipster, the company could introduce notable camera upgrades with the Xiaomi 18 Pro. The China-based OEM is tipped to be testing dual 200-megapixel cameras for a compact 6.3-inch flagship, which is believed to be the aforementioned Xiaomi handset.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Camera Upgrades

In a Weibo post, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed that Xiaomi is testing two 200-megapixel camera sensors, which may be used on a compact 6.3-inch flagship. While the tipster did not specifically name the handset, it is believed to be the Xiaomi 18 Pro.

The exact roles have not been confirmed, although there are rumours that one sensor may serve as the primary wide camera on the Xiaomi 18 Pro, while the second 200-megapixel camera could be used for telephoto or periscope telephoto zoom photography.

For comparison, the Xiaomi 17 Pro carries a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary Light Hunter 950L sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom support.

If this turns out to be accurate, the Xiaomi 18 Pro could become the latest China-based OEM to adopt dual 200-megapixel sensors. Oppo, notably, is said to offer the same with the purported Oppo Find X9s and the Find X10 Pro.

Beyond the cameras, the leak does not provide concrete information about other specifications, but the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to sit at the top of the company's next-generation smartphone portfolio.

Per previous reports, Xiaomi is expected to make several features standard across the purported Xiaomi 18 series. All models in the lineup may feature a periscope telephoto lens, which is currently present only on the Xiaomi 17 Pro, Pro Max, and Ultra models. Apart from this, Apart from this, all models in the Xiaomi 18 series are tipped to feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, wireless charging, and high-level waterproofing.

Xiaomi has yet to officially confirm any details related to the Xiaomi 18 Pro series. We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the purported handsets, which is likely to take place in the second half of 2026.

Xiaomi 17 Pro

Xiaomi 17 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.30-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 904x572 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2656 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 976x596 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2608 pixels
Xiaomi 18 Pro Leak Hints at Presence of Dual 200-Megapixel Cameras, Just like Oppo Find X10 Pro
