The Xiaomi 17 series was launched in China in September 2025, comprising the standard, Pro, and Pro Max models. Leaks about its purported successor have already begun surfacing. According to a tipster, the company could introduce notable camera upgrades with the Xiaomi 18 Pro. The China-based OEM is tipped to be testing dual 200-megapixel cameras for a compact 6.3-inch flagship, which is believed to be the aforementioned Xiaomi handset.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Camera Upgrades

In a Weibo post, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed that Xiaomi is testing two 200-megapixel camera sensors, which may be used on a compact 6.3-inch flagship. While the tipster did not specifically name the handset, it is believed to be the Xiaomi 18 Pro.

The exact roles have not been confirmed, although there are rumours that one sensor may serve as the primary wide camera on the Xiaomi 18 Pro, while the second 200-megapixel camera could be used for telephoto or periscope telephoto zoom photography.

For comparison, the Xiaomi 17 Pro carries a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary Light Hunter 950L sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom support.

If this turns out to be accurate, the Xiaomi 18 Pro could become the latest China-based OEM to adopt dual 200-megapixel sensors. Oppo, notably, is said to offer the same with the purported Oppo Find X9s and the Find X10 Pro.

Beyond the cameras, the leak does not provide concrete information about other specifications, but the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to sit at the top of the company's next-generation smartphone portfolio.

Per previous reports, Xiaomi is expected to make several features standard across the purported Xiaomi 18 series. All models in the lineup may feature a periscope telephoto lens, which is currently present only on the Xiaomi 17 Pro, Pro Max, and Ultra models. Apart from this, all models in the Xiaomi 18 series are tipped to feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, wireless charging, and high-level waterproofing.

Xiaomi has yet to officially confirm any details related to the Xiaomi 18 Pro series. We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the purported handsets, which is likely to take place in the second half of 2026.