Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of August 20 Launch

Google is all set to introduce its next-generation Pixel lineup at the Made by Google event, which is scheduled to take place on August 20. The company is said to be launching Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold smartphones during the launch event. Now, just ahead of official launch, full specifications of the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold have been leaked online. As per a report, the handset is said to be powered by the Google Tensor G5 processor along with the Tensor M2 security chip. The device is also reported to feature an OLED display, up to 1TB of storage, and more.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Full Specifications Leaked Online

As per a report by WinFuture, the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL could be the first smartphone from the brand to feature an IP68 rating. Interestingly, the rest of the competition, including Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Vivo X Fold 5, already comes with IP58 ratings. The report further noted that the phone will be available in two colour options, including Moonstone and Jade.

The report further mentions that the foldable smartphone might pack a 6.4-inch OLED cover display with a resolution of 1080x2364 pixels. The cover display is also reported to feature 408ppi pixel density, 120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate, HDR support, and up to 3,000nits of peak brightness.

The handset will also reportedly feature an 8.0-inch main OLED display with a resolution of 2076x2152 pixels. The main display is reported to support 373ppi pixel density, up to 3,000nits of peak brightness, HDR support, and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The report further highlights that the handset might be powered by the Google Tensor G5 processor and the Tensor M2 security chip.

The handset is reported to feature a triple-camera setup on the rear panel with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 10.5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 127-degree Field of View (FoV), and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom. The handset is also reported to feature a 10-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture and the same inner camera. The phone is reported to provide 4K video recording at 60fps, slow motion up to 240fps, HDR10+, and more.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is also reported to feature 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and it might be available in three different storage configurations: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of UFS 4.0. The report further mentions that the handset will run on Android 16 operating system with seven years of Android updates, security updates, and feature drops. Moreover, the foldable device will also feature Gemini Nano, Gemini Live, Circle to Search, Call Assist, and more AI features.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is reported to feature a 5,015mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The handset might also come with up to 15W Qi2 certified wireless charging support. Apart from this, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold might feature stereo speakers, three microphones, and more.

In terms of connectivity, the handset might feature WiFi 7, Bluetooth v6, NFC, GPS, dual-SIM support (nano SIM + eSIM), and a USB Type-C port. The sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, barometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and more. The phone measures 155.2 × 76.3 × 10.8 mm (folded) and 155.2 × 150.4 × 5.2 mm (unfolded). It weighs 258 grams.