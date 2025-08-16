Vivo has launched a new smartphone in its G-series with the Vivo G3 5G. The smartphone is the successor to the Vivo G2 5G, which was launched in China in January 2024. The latest smartphone from the brand comes loaded with some decent features and specifications. The device features a 6.74-inch display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, a single rear camera, a 6,000mAh battery, and more. The has been launched in China, though there is no information about its global availability.

Vivo G3 5G Price, Availability

The Vivo G3 5G price in China starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,300) for the bae variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The higher-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,300). The smartphone is available in a single colour option: Diamond Black.

Vivo G3 5G Features and Specifications

The Vivo G3 5G comes equipped with a sturdy build as it is SGS five-star drop-resistant certified. The handset packs a 6,000mAh battery with a five-year promised battery health. The handset also comes with a 44W fast charging support.

The handset packs a 6.74-inch LCD display with a screen resolution of 720x1600 pixels. The device also features a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 90Hz screen refresh rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor tih Mali-g57 GPU. It features 6GB/8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Interestingly, the base variant with 128GB storage comes with eMMC 5.1

The Vivo G3 5G packs a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone runs on Android 15 operating system with Vivo's OriginOS 15 baked on top. The comes. In terms of connectivity, the phone supports 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster, and USB 2.0 port. It also comes equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone measures 167.3 x 76.95 x 8.19 mm and weighs 204 grams.