Technology News
English Edition

Task OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch mark Ruffalo Starrer Series Online?

Mark Ruffalo stars in Task, a tense crime drama from Brad Ingelsby, premiering September 8, 2025, on JioHotstar.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 August 2025 13:59 IST
Task OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch mark Ruffalo Starrer Series Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

You can watch Task on Jiohotstar on September 8, 2025

Highlights
  • Seven-part HBO crime drama from Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby
  • Mark Ruffalo stars as an FBI agent tracking violent robberies
  • Premieres September 8, 2025, on JioHotstar
Advertisement

With Task, Mare of Easttown's Brad Ingelsby returns with a tense, character-driven crime drama starring Mark Ruffalo in an impressive live-television return. The seven-episode HBO series, set around Philly's Main Line, tracks an FBI task force probing a spate of violent home-invasion robberies. As the case unfolds, we see that these three people take very different paths to similar ends and learn the details of their personal lives and moral conflicts, following characters on both sides moving closer to slipping across a divide. Featuring a tense storyline and powerful performances, Task is set to become an essential combination of thriller and drama.

When and Where to Watch Task

You can watch Task on JioHotstar on September 8, 2025, from the comfort of your home.

Trailer and plot of Task

The trailer for Task sets its chilling tone by presenting a string of burglaries that leave towns rattled. Enter FBI Agent Tom, who will feature throughout the story as he looks to put an end to the series of brutal armed robberies that have hit suburban Philadelphia. The story builds tension as the police race to follow the clues, with unexpected depth comes from glimpses into the private lives of these criminals. Through the eyes of both parts of this journey, the investigation and the world behind it follow its imperfect interconnected lines, loyalty, desperation, and moral lines that wild individuals just won't cross.

Cast and Crew of Task

The film stars Mark Ruffalo as Tom, the magnetic FBI Agent desperate to find those responsible for the crimes and Tom Pelphrey as Robbie, the unassuming originator of a series of robberies. Emilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Raúl Castillo, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Sam Keeley and Owen Teague also feature in the cast.

Reception of Task

The show is something that many are expecting to be the next series worth discussing, at least with a script by Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby and Mark Ruffalo in a leading role. But of course, without reviews or ratings to go off of, we'll just have to wait and see what audiences and critics think after the show airs.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Task, Mark Ruffalo, Brad Ingelsby, JioHotstar, Crime Drama, FBI Series, 2025 TV Shows, Home Invasion Thriller, HBO
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
How to Use WhatsApp Message Summaries on iOS and Android: A Step-by-Step Guide

Related Stories

Task OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch mark Ruffalo Starrer Series Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Metro In Dino OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online
  2. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of August 20 Launch
  3. Infinix Hot 60i 5G with Dimensity 6400 SoC Launched in India
  4. Vivo G3 5G with Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Ariane 6 Launches Metop-SGA1 Weather Satellite into Polar Orbit
  2. Task OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch mark Ruffalo Starrer Series Online?
  3. Infinix Hot 60i 5G Launched in India with Dimensity 6400 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  4. Vivo G3 5G Announced with Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of August 20 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Renders Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch
  7. NASA Explores Industry Collaboration to Boost Swift Observatory’s Orbit and Extend Its Mission
  8. NASA Artemis II Orion Spacecraft Prepares for Historic Crewed Moon Mission with Safety Systems Installed
  9. Astronomers Discover "Cosmic Grapes" Galaxy Packed with Star-Forming Clumps in the Early Universe
  10. Metro In Dino OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: Know Where and When to Watch it Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »