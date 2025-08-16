Task OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch mark Ruffalo Starrer Series Online?

With Task, Mare of Easttown's Brad Ingelsby returns with a tense, character-driven crime drama starring Mark Ruffalo in an impressive live-television return. The seven-episode HBO series, set around Philly's Main Line, tracks an FBI task force probing a spate of violent home-invasion robberies. As the case unfolds, we see that these three people take very different paths to similar ends and learn the details of their personal lives and moral conflicts, following characters on both sides moving closer to slipping across a divide. Featuring a tense storyline and powerful performances, Task is set to become an essential combination of thriller and drama.

When and Where to Watch Task

You can watch Task on JioHotstar on September 8, 2025, from the comfort of your home.

Trailer and plot of Task

The trailer for Task sets its chilling tone by presenting a string of burglaries that leave towns rattled. Enter FBI Agent Tom, who will feature throughout the story as he looks to put an end to the series of brutal armed robberies that have hit suburban Philadelphia. The story builds tension as the police race to follow the clues, with unexpected depth comes from glimpses into the private lives of these criminals. Through the eyes of both parts of this journey, the investigation and the world behind it follow its imperfect interconnected lines, loyalty, desperation, and moral lines that wild individuals just won't cross.

Cast and Crew of Task

The film stars Mark Ruffalo as Tom, the magnetic FBI Agent desperate to find those responsible for the crimes and Tom Pelphrey as Robbie, the unassuming originator of a series of robberies. Emilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Raúl Castillo, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Sam Keeley and Owen Teague also feature in the cast.

Reception of Task

The show is something that many are expecting to be the next series worth discussing, at least with a script by Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby and Mark Ruffalo in a leading role. But of course, without reviews or ratings to go off of, we'll just have to wait and see what audiences and critics think after the show airs.