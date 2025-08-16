Technology News
Infinix Hot 60i 5G Launched in India with Dimensity 6400 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 60i 5G comes equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ display and offers an IP64 rating.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 August 2025 13:23 IST
The Infinix Hot 60i 5G is available in four different colour options.

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 60i has been launched in India under Rs 10,000 price segment
  • The smartphone features a 6.75-inch HD+ display
  • The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC
Infinix has added a new member to its Hot 60 series with the launch of Hot 60i 5G. The latest budget-centric smartphone from the brand comes loaded with an interesting set of features and specifications. The phone features a 6.75-inch HD+ display and offers a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The model also packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, a single rear camera, a 6,000mAh battery, and more. The smartphone will be available from Flipkart. 

Infinix Hot 60i 5G Price in India, Availability 

The Infinix Hot 60i 5G price in India is Rs 9,299 for the sole variant of 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, with bank offers, customers can buy the latest smartphone for as low as Rs. 8,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase from Flipkart and select retail stores, starting from August 21, 2025. It is available in four colour options: Shadow Blue, Monsoon Green, Plum Red, and Sleek Black. 

infinix hot 60i 1 Infinix Hot 60i

Infinix Hot 60i 5G Features and Specifications 

The Infinix Hot 60i 5G comes loaded with a dual-tone design language, features an IP64 rating and TÜV certification for 5 years of lag-free experience. The handset comes equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720x1600 pixels. The device also features a 20:9 aspect ratio, 670 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz screen refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. 

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor and Mali-G57 GPU. It also features 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 2TB using a microSD card. The device runs on Android 15 with the company's custom XOS 5.1 on top of it.

Interestingly, the brand claims that the Hot 60i 5G comes equipped with some interesting AI features, including Circle to Search, AI Call Translation, AI Summarisation, AI Writing Assistant, AI Eraser for photo editing, and AI Wallpaper Generator. It also comes with a Folax voice assistant that offers hands-free operation and personalised responses. 

The Infinix model is loaded with a 50-megapixel rear camera with f/1.6 aperture and PDAF. The phone also comes loaded with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. The model packs a 6,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. 

In terms of connectivity, the phone supports 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster, and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 167.64 x 77.67 x 8.14mm and weighs 199 grams.  

Infinix Hot 60I 5G

Infinix Hot 60I 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
