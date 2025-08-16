Infinix has added a new member to its Hot 60 series with the launch of Hot 60i 5G. The latest budget-centric smartphone from the brand comes loaded with an interesting set of features and specifications. The phone features a 6.75-inch HD+ display and offers a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The model also packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, a single rear camera, a 6,000mAh battery, and more. The smartphone will be available from Flipkart.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G Price in India, Availability

The Infinix Hot 60i 5G price in India is Rs 9,299 for the sole variant of 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, with bank offers, customers can buy the latest smartphone for as low as Rs. 8,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase from Flipkart and select retail stores, starting from August 21, 2025. It is available in four colour options: Shadow Blue, Monsoon Green, Plum Red, and Sleek Black.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G Features and Specifications

The Infinix Hot 60i 5G comes loaded with a dual-tone design language, features an IP64 rating and TÜV certification for 5 years of lag-free experience. The handset comes equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720x1600 pixels. The device also features a 20:9 aspect ratio, 670 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz screen refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor and Mali-G57 GPU. It also features 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 2TB using a microSD card. The device runs on Android 15 with the company's custom XOS 5.1 on top of it.

Interestingly, the brand claims that the Hot 60i 5G comes equipped with some interesting AI features, including Circle to Search, AI Call Translation, AI Summarisation, AI Writing Assistant, AI Eraser for photo editing, and AI Wallpaper Generator. It also comes with a Folax voice assistant that offers hands-free operation and personalised responses.

The Infinix model is loaded with a 50-megapixel rear camera with f/1.6 aperture and PDAF. The phone also comes loaded with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. The model packs a 6,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

In terms of connectivity, the phone supports 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster, and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 167.64 x 77.67 x 8.14mm and weighs 199 grams.