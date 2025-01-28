Technology News
English Edition

Mudrex Resumes Crypto Withdrawals, Claims to Have Upgraded Compliance Process 

The company halted its crypto withdrawal service on January 13.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 January 2025 17:56 IST
Mudrex Resumes Crypto Withdrawals, Claims to Have Upgraded Compliance Process 

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Art Rachen

Mudrex charges a two percent platform fee on transaction amounts 

Highlights
  • Mudrex was launched in 2018 
  • The crypto firm has added AI to its compliance process 
  • Mudrex said it was complying with regulatory requirements
Advertisement

Crypto investment firm Mudrex has resumed crypto withdrawal services on its platform after a brief halt to upgrade its compliance suite. In an update shared on Tuesday, January 28, Mudrex said it had upgraded and automated its compliance process with Artificial Intelligence (AI). The platform claimed it had improved its systems to combat financial crimes. The company halted its crypto withdrawal service on January 13. The upgrade is Mudrex's first for the KYC process it has in place for crypto withdrawals.

“In line with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and local regulatory requirements like complying with FIU and AML guidelines, Mudrex requires users to verify their details through its Customer Due Diligence (CDD) and Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) processes. These stringent measures are designed to combat financial crimes,” Mudrex said in a statement shared with Gadgets 360.

Alankar Saxena, the co-founder and CTO of Mudrex, shared more details about the development on X. He said the process was critical to prevent bad actors from moving crypto funds around through Mudrex for illegal activities.

A blog post from Mudrex further explained that it enforces a 14-day cooling period for new users to prevent fraud and unauthorised transactions on the platform. During this period, the platform said, its users must complete their EDD process, under which they are asked to share details like their income source as well as bank statements.

"In the Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) process, users need to provide additional information to verify the legitimacy of the source of funds. This helps us identify and assess any potential risks associated with their profile," Saxena told Gadgets 360.

In its blog, the platform added it would verify the recipient's address before letting crypto tokens be transferred. New or unused wallet addresses for the senders and receivers would have to re-verify themselves, which could take up to seven days.

Mudrex charges a two percent platform fee on the transaction amount. It says these funds are required to maintain the compliance and infrastructure requirements. Some users of the platform have complained about the high platform fees, but the crypto firm maintains its stance.

Cryptocurrencies are not comprehensively regulated in India for now. The government, has however, mandated crypto firms to comply with anti-money laundering laws and register with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) to keep track of the companies that are operating in the volatile sector. Crypto firms also must have their customers complete the KYC process during signups so that there is some trail to the otherwise private crypto transactions, which could be exploited for illegal acts like money laundering and terror financing.

Moreover, incidents like ByBit's recent suspension of crypto trading service — or last year's WazirX wallet hack leading to a loss of around $230 million (roughly Rs. 1,900 crore) — have also nudged industry players to add more layers of security to their operations.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Mudrex, Crypto Withdrawals, KYC
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Reportedly Fixed View-Once Media Bug That Allowed Indefinite Viewing

Related Stories

Mudrex Resumes Crypto Withdrawals, Claims to Have Upgraded Compliance Process 
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. DeepSeek Releases a Text-to-Image AI Model, Outperforms DALL-E 3
  2. Apple's iPhone SE 4 Model Spied in Leaked Image Next to the iPhone 16
  3. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Tipped to Come With Flat Panel
  4. Infinix Smart 9 HD With 90Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. DeepSeek Hit by Cyberattack as Users Flock to Chinese AI Startup
  6. Samsung Galaxy A06 5G, F06 5G, F16 5G, M16 5G India Support Pages Go Live
  7. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.3 Update With Key Changes to Notification Summaries
  8. Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Teaser Hints At a 'Makeover' Ahead of Global Launch
  9. ChatGPT Free Tier Will Soon Get Access to the o3-Mini AI Model
  10. HTC Wildfire E7, Wildfire E4 Plus Spotted in Google Play Console Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. Windows 11 Could Offer Quick Options to Send Files, Evidence Spotted in Latest Preview Build
  2. Mudrex Resumes Crypto Withdrawals, Claims to Have Upgraded Compliance Process 
  3. WhatsApp Reportedly Fixed View-Once Media Bug That Allowed Indefinite Viewing
  4. Meta AI Is Getting a New Memory Feature and Personalised Recommendations
  5. Infinix Smart 9 HD With 90Hz Display, Helio G50 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 Tipped to Run on Exynos 2500 SoC; Chip Specifications Leaked Online
  7. OnePlus 12R Receiving New OxygenOS 15 Update With Touch to Share and BeaconLink
  8. OpenAI to Release o3-Mini AI Model to ChatGPT Free Tier, Plus Subscribers to Get Higher Rate Limits
  9. Pebble Announces Return, New E-Ink Smartwatch in Development; Google Open Sources OS Source Code
  10. iPhone SE 4 Rear Panel Design Spotted in Leaked Image Alongside iPhone 16
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »