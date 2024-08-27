Technology News
Telegram-Linked Toncoin Token Sheds $2.7 Billion After CEO Pavel Durov Detained

Toncoin, the token of The Open Network, slid more than 20 percent after Pavel Durov was reportedly taken into custody at a Paris airport on Saturday.

By Sidhartha Shukla, Bloomberg  | Updated: 27 August 2024 14:05 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

TON’s rise spurred speculation that Telegram has a shot at becoming a 'super-app'

Highlights
  • Telegram founder Pavel Durov was detained in France on August 24
  • Toncoin slid more than 20 percent after Pavel Durov was detained
  • Telegram has been called out for weak content moderation
A digital asset from a blockchain project linked to Telegram Messenger LLP has lost about $2.7 billion (roughly Rs. 22,670 crore) in market value, reflecting the uncertainty sparked by the detention of the messaging app's co-founder.

Toncoin, the token of The Open Network (TON), slid more than 20 percent after Pavel Durov was reportedly taken into custody at a Paris airport on Saturday on suspicion of failing to take steps to prevent criminal use of Telegram.

The 10th largest cryptoasset pared some of the drop to trade at $5.58 (roughly Rs. 470) as of 2:11 p.m. Monday in London, but is still down over 16 percent as a result of the drama involving 39-year-old Durov, according to data complied by Bloomberg.

The Open Network — or TON — blockchain has access to Telegram's 900 million monthly users via a partnership and seeks to enable services such as in-app payments and games. TON's rise spurred speculation that Telegram has a shot at becoming a “super-app” in the style of Chinese giants like WeChat.

Venture Backing

The three-year-old foundation behind the project says it's separate from Telegram. But the ties between Telegram and TON turned the latter into one of crypto's most-hyped initiatives. Pantera Capital Management LP in May described a purchase of Toncoin as the firm's largest-ever investment.

Billionaire Durov is also Telegram's chief executive officer. The Dubai-based company issued a statement saying it abides by European laws, including the Digital Services Act, and that Durov has “nothing to hide.”

It's “too early to tell” what impact Durov's detention will have on Telegram longer term, said Richard Galvin, co-founder of hedge fund DACM, which purchased TON tokens in a private round in early 2023. The weekend market reaction “factored this uncertainty into the TON price” for now, he added.

Galvin said the key appeal of the TON-Telegram relationship “is the ability to introduce Telegram's vast user base to crypto functionality,” and that “anything that weakens the competitive position of Telegram is negative for TON.”

Free-Speech Debate

Governments have faulted Telegram's relatively light-touch approach to content moderation for encouraging criminality, while free-speech proponents praise the platform as a venue for open discussion. Telegram is popular with the crypto community, for instance for sharing investment tips. 

“While there are some communities who utilise Discord, Signal and X for group communications, the crypto ecosystem does have a disproportionate dependency on Telegram,” said Stephany Zoo, head of ecosystem at market maker Caladan. “If Telegram is affected, there will be reverberating consequences.”

TON on its X social-media account joined the likes of Elon Musk in expressing backing for Durov, reposting the hashtags #FreePavel and #FREEDUROV and changing its logo to the “Resistance Dog” in a further show of support.

The value of assets locked on the TON blockchain surged this year to a peak of $1.1 billion (roughly Rs. 9,230 crore) last month but the figure has now retreated to $667 million (roughly Rs. 5,600 crore), data from DefiLlama show. Toncoin's price more than tripled in the past year and the token has a current market value of about $14.4 billion (roughly Rs. 1,20,880 crore), according to CoinGecko.

© 2024 Bloomberg LP

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Further reading: Telegram, Toncoin, Ton Blockchain, Pavel Durov Arrest, Cryptocurrency
SEBI Pulls Up Paytm Founder, Director on IPO Breaches: Report
Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Claude 3 Opus System Prompts Released by Anthropic

