Realme GT 7 is set to arrive in China in April. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. Ahead of the launch, the battery and charging details of the upcoming handset have been revealed by a senior company executive. Meanwhile, a tipster has leaked other expected key features of the Realme GT 6 successor. Notably, the Realme GT 7 Pro launched in November 2024 with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a 6,500mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

Realme GT 7 Battery, Charging Details

The Realme GT 7 will pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging, Realme Vice President Xu Qi Chase confirmed in a Weibo post. He added that despite the battery size, the phone will have a lightweight chassis. The executive claimed that the upcoming handset challenges industry standards like “thin means less battery” and “fast charging reduces capacity.”

Notably, a Realme phone with the model number RMX6688, expected to be the standard Realme GT 7, was reportedly spotted on China's 3C certification website. The listing also suggested that the phone will likely support 100W wired fast charging.

The preceding Realme GT 6 carries a 5,800mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. It has an 8.43mm thick profile and weighs 206g.

Realme GT 7 Other Features

The Realme GT 7 is expected to measure less than 8.3mm in thickness and weigh less than 205g, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). The handset is expected to ship with a "modified version of ColorOS," possibly based on Android 15, with some exclusive features, the leak added.

As per the tipster, the Realme GT 7 will likely sport a flat, customised BOE panel with slim bezels, eye protection, and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to get a plastic middle frame and an IP69-rated dust and water-resistant build. The handset is expected to get an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Previously, the company confirmed that the Realme GT 7 will run on a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.