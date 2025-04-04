Technology News
English Edition

Realme GT 7 Confirmed to Get 7,000mAh Battery With 100W Fast Charging

Realme GT 7 is confirmed to get a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 April 2025 18:46 IST
Realme GT 7 Confirmed to Get 7,000mAh Battery With 100W Fast Charging

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 6 (pictured) carries a 5,800mAh battery with 120W fast charging support

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7 will likely sport a flat BOE display with 144Hz refresh rate
  • The handset may run on a "modified version of ColorOS"
  • The Realme GT 7 could have an IP69-rated dust and water-resistant build
Advertisement

Realme GT 7 is set to arrive in China in April. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. Ahead of the launch, the battery and charging details of the upcoming handset have been revealed by a senior company executive. Meanwhile, a tipster has leaked other expected key features of the Realme GT 6 successor. Notably, the Realme GT 7 Pro launched in November 2024 with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a 6,500mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

Realme GT 7 Battery, Charging Details

The Realme GT 7 will pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging, Realme Vice President Xu Qi Chase confirmed in a Weibo post. He added that despite the battery size, the phone will have a lightweight chassis. The executive claimed that the upcoming handset challenges industry standards like “thin means less battery” and “fast charging reduces capacity.”

Notably, a Realme phone with the model number RMX6688, expected to be the standard Realme GT 7, was reportedly spotted on China's 3C certification website. The listing also suggested that the phone will likely support 100W wired fast charging.

The preceding Realme GT 6 carries a 5,800mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. It has an 8.43mm thick profile and weighs 206g.

Realme GT 7 Other Features

The Realme GT 7 is expected to measure less than 8.3mm in thickness and weigh less than 205g, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). The handset is expected to ship with a "modified version of ColorOS," possibly based on Android 15, with some exclusive features, the leak added.

As per the tipster, the Realme GT 7 will likely sport a flat, customised BOE panel with slim bezels, eye protection, and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to get a plastic middle frame and an IP69-rated dust and water-resistant build. The handset is expected to get an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Previously, the company confirmed that the Realme GT 7 will run on a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7 Launch, Realme GT 7 Features, Realme GT 7 series, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
How to Use Visual Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Running iOS 18.4

Related Stories

Realme GT 7 Confirmed to Get 7,000mAh Battery With 100W Fast Charging
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro to Be the First Phone to Use Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  2. iPhone 17 Pro Could Feature This Flexible 48-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Design Renders, Colourways, Key Features Surface Online
  4. WhatsApp May Bring Advanced Chat Privacy Feature to Limit Message Sharing
  5. Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro Series Camera Specifications Leaked
  6. Samsung Begins One UI 7 Beta Programme for Galaxy A55 5G in South Korea
  7. Poco C71 With 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price, Availability
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro Series India Launch Date Set for April 10
  2. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Said to Be Receiving Android 15-Based One UI 7 Beta Update in South Korea
  3. Midjourney Releases V7 Image Generation Model in Alpha, Comes With a Faster and Cheaper Draft Mode
  4. Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Allegedly Listed on China’s 3C; May Offer Same Charging Speed as Predecessor
  5. Realme GT 7 Confirmed to Get 7,000mAh Battery With 100W Fast Charging
  6. Oppo Find X9 Series Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Main or Periscope Zoom Camera
  7. Amazon Is Adding an AI-Powered ‘Recaps’ Feature to Kindle Devices
  8. Honor Play 60, Honor Play 60m With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Kazakhstan and UAE Central Banks Sign MoU to Collaborate on VDA Regulations, CBDCs
  10. WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Working on Suggested Conversation Topics for Meta AI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »