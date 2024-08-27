Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Xiaomi X Pro QLED Smart TV Series With Google TV, 4K Displays Launched in India in Three Sizes

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Smart TV Series With Google TV, 4K Displays Launched in India in Three Sizes

Xiaomi X Pro QLED smart TV series runs on a quad-core A55 processor paired with Mali G52 MC1.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 August 2024 14:52 IST
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Smart TV Series With Google TV, 4K Displays Launched in India in Three Sizes

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi X Pro QLED series packs 2GB RAM and 32GB storage

Highlights
  • Xiaomi X Pro QLED series includes a 30W dual speaker unit
  • The smart TVs include support for Google Assistant
  • Xiaomi X Pro QLED series have narrow bezels with an aluminium finish
Advertisement

Xiaomi X Pro QLED series was launched in India on Tuesday. The new smart TV lineup runs on Google TV and has an octa-core Arm Cortex-A55 processor under the hood. They feature thin bezels around the screen and are offered in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch display sizes with 4K resolution. The Xiaomi X Pro QLED series comes with Xiaomi's Vivid Picture Engine along with support for HDR10 content. The Xiaomi X Pro QLED series also features a 30W speakers with Dolby Audio.

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series Price in India, Availability

Xiaomi X Pro QLED series price in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the base model with a 43-inch screen. The 55-inch variant is priced at Rs. 49,999, while the 65-inch version is priced at Rs. 69,999.

With a special ICICI bank-based discount, the 43-inch version of Xiaomi X Pro QLED can be purchased for Rs. 29,999, whereas the 55-inch and 65-inch variants are available at Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 62,999, respectively. They will go on sale via Mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart and Xiaomi retail stores from August 30.

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series Specifications

The Xiaomi X Pro QLED series comes in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch displays and 178 viewing angles. The display has 4K (2,160x3,840 pixels) resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. They use the company's propriety Vivid Picture Engine 2 technology, Dolby Vision and offer up to 8ms response time. The 43-inch model has 96.80 percent screen-to-body ratio, while the 55-inch and 65-inch models have 97.20 percent and 97.40 percent screen-to-body ratios, respectively. They have narrow bezels with an aluminium finish.

All three models in the Xiaomi X Pro QLED series run on Google TV with Xiaomi's own Patchwall UI. They feature a quad-core Cortex-A55 processor paired with Mali G52 MC1, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The TV series provides Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Motion Estimation Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology and eARC (Dolby Atmos Passthrough).

The Xiaomi X Pro QLED series includes a 30W dual speaker unit with Dolby Audio, DTS:X and DTS Virtual technology. For connectivity, they support Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 802.11 ac/b/g/n. There is also an inbuilt Google Chromecast and Miracast. They include two USB 2.0 ports and three HDMI ports. The smart TVs also include Google Assistant.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi X Pro QLED Smart TV series, Xiaomi X Pro QLED Price in India, Xiaomi X Pro QLED Specifications, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Honor Magic V3 Foldable’s Google Cloud AI-Based Features Teased Ahead of Global Launch
India’s Self Custodial Okto Wallet Acquires Licence in Ras Al Khaimah as Part of UAE Expansion
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Smart TV Series With Google TV, 4K Displays Launched in India in Three Sizes
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Android 15 Update Release Timeline Reportedly Confirmed by Google
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Timeline Tipped; Key Features Surface Online Again
  3. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Design Officially Teased; India Launch Set
  4. YouTube Premium Just Got More Expensive in India: Check New Prices
  5. Vivo T3 Pro 5G First Impressions
  6. Airtel Announces New Bundle With Apple TV+ and Music for Users in India
  7. Vivo T3 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  8. Xiaomi X Pro QLED Smart TV Series With Google TV Debuts in India
  9. Redmi Watch 5 Active With 2-Inch LCD Screen Launched in India: See Price
  10. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G India Price Range, Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F05 Design Suggested Through Leaked Renders; Could Launch Soon
  2. WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing New Shortcut to Mark All Chats as ‘Read’ At Once
  3. Airtel Announces Offers on Apple TV+ and Music for Mobile, Wi-Fi Subscribers in India
  4. Sony Said to host PlayStation State of Play Showcase in September
  5. Xiaomi’s First Proprietary 5G Chipset for Smartphones Tipped to Launch Next Year
  6. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Design Officially Teased; Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  7. Pioneer Smart Dashcams With 4K Video, AI Capabilities and ADAS Features Unveiled in India: Price, Features
  8. India’s Self Custodial Okto Wallet Acquires Licence in Ras Al Khaimah as Part of UAE Expansion
  9. Android 15 Update Release Timeline Confirmed via Google's Android 14 Downgrade OTA Update
  10. Xiaomi X Pro QLED Smart TV Series With Google TV, 4K Displays Launched in India in Three Sizes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »