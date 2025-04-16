Technology News
Polygon to Shift Focus to Stablecoins Amid Rising Institutional Interest

Standard Chartered estimates that the stablecoin market will grow to $2 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,71,29,800 crore) within the next three years.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 April 2025 18:03 IST
Polygon to Shift Focus to Stablecoins Amid Rising Institutional Interest

Photo Credit: X/ @0xPolygon

Polygon plans to add support for yield-bearing stablecoins in the coming time

  • Polygon was launched in 2017
  • It is backed by Coinbase Ventures, Sequioa Capital
  • Polygon is an Ethereum-based Layer-2 blockchain
Polygon Labs plans to concentrate on preparing for a rising and anticipated boom in the stablecoin market. In conversation with Gadgets 360, Polygon founder Sandeep Nailwal said that the institutional interest in stablecoins has risen significantly, and industry players have started to prepare to cater to the demands around stablecoin custody and services. Polygon is a popular layer-2 scaling solution supported on Ethereum, offering low transaction costs and interoperability among other features. In the future, the platform plans to improve its efficiency, especially related to stablecoins.

Stablecoins are crypto assets that derive their value from an underlaying asset – like gold or a fiat currency. Stablecoins like Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC) are also usually less prone to market volatility because they are pegged to stable, reserved assets. Standard Chartered estimates that the stablecoin market will grow tenfold to $2 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,71,29,800 crore) within the next three years.

Nailwal said that Polygon is aiming at becoming the go-to provider for stablecoin payments and transactions in the future. Explaining why stablecoins are garnering institutional attention, he stated that stablecoins make the bridge that connects the worlds of crypto finance and traditional finance.

“The stablecoin supply on Polygon's proof-of-stake chain increased 14 percent in the fourth quarter to surpass $2 billion (roughly Rs. 17,100 crore), making it the leading EVM chain with nearly 30 percent of all app action transactions. To aid in broader adoption, Polygon launched 1Money, a layer-1 payments network that supports multi-currency transactions,” Nailwal noted.

A recent report by a16z crypto claimed that stablecoins can increase the speed of transaction processing and bring more transparency to records, due to the blockchain element.

“Instead of stitching together clunky, costly, and outdated systems, stablecoins flow seamlessly on top of global blockchains. These systems are programmable, composable, and designed to scale across borders,” the firm said in its report. “Clear rules of the road for stablecoins and crypto market structure could finally allow these technologies to move out of the sandbox and toward widespread adoption.”

Many countries are now working on diving deeper into stablecoin exploration. In the US, the Stablecoin Regulation Bill is close to receiving approval from the US House Committee. Singapore and the UK have regulations in place that govern the use of stablecoins.

In the coming months, Nailwal says that the blockchain firm will add support for yield-bearing stablecoins that combine the stability of traditional collateralisation with DeFi yield.

Nailwal weighed in on the ongoing stablecoin frenzy. “There is tremendous revenue potential with stablecoins, with institutions looking closely at the proven profitability demonstrated by established players like Tether and wanting to take advantage of the opportunity to provide better payment rails for their users, especially for remittances, while avoiding traditional fee structures,” he said.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Stablecoins, Sandeep Nailwal, Polygon
