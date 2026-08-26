Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro is tipped to launch in India soon, according to a new leak from a tipster. The upcoming smartphone is also expected to carry an IP69 rating, which would give it a higher level of protection against dust and water than the existing Spark Go 3. Images shared ahead of the launch show the handset being tested in real-world conditions, including a dark red finish and a redesigned rear camera module. Tecno has yet to confirm the launch details.

Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro Tipped to Launch in India With IP69 Rating

According to a post on X by tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata), the Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro will launch in India on August 28. The tipster also claims that the smartphone will have an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The shared images show the device undergoing various tests ahead of its reported debut.

🚨 Exclusive 🚨



The TECNO Spark Go 3 Pro with IP69 rating is launching in India on 28th August! 🇮🇳



Got a few exclusive glimpses of the phone ahead of the launch and honestly, the testing is what caught my attention 👀



TECNO seems to be taking this one through some pretty wild… pic.twitter.com/qzpQuPuSYt — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) August 25, 2026

In the leaked images, the Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro appears in a dark red colour. Its rear panel features a rectangular camera module with a single camera sensor and an LED flash. The module appears to have a slightly different design from the one used on the existing Tecno Spark Go 3.

The Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro was previously spotted on EEC and TUV certification databases, with the latter revealing a 5,100mAh battery. These listings indicated that the smartphone was being prepared for launch, although they did not reveal its full specifications.

The Pro model is expected to follow the standard Tecno Spark Go 3, which launched in India in January at Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The existing model features a 6.74-inch 120Hz display, Unisoc T7250 chipset, 13-megapixel rear camera, 5,000mAh battery and 15W charging. It also carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance and is available in Aurora Purple, Galaxy Blue, Ink Black and Titanium Grey colour options.