Technology News
English Edition

Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Leaked Online

The Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro was previously spotted on EEC and TUV certification databases.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 August 2026 16:30 IST
Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Leaked Online

Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro is expected to join the Spark Go 3 (pitured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro appeared on EEC certification
  • Leaked images show the phone in a dark red finish
  • Tecno has yet to confirm the reported launch date
Advertisement

Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro is tipped to launch in India soon, according to a new leak from a tipster. The upcoming smartphone is also expected to carry an IP69 rating, which would give it a higher level of protection against dust and water than the existing Spark Go 3. Images shared ahead of the launch show the handset being tested in real-world conditions, including a dark red finish and a redesigned rear camera module. Tecno has yet to confirm the launch details.

Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro Tipped to Launch in India With IP69 Rating

According to a post on X by tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata), the Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro will launch in India on August 28. The tipster also claims that the smartphone will have an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The shared images show the device undergoing various tests ahead of its reported debut.

In the leaked images, the Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro appears in a dark red colour. Its rear panel features a rectangular camera module with a single camera sensor and an LED flash. The module appears to have a slightly different design from the one used on the existing Tecno Spark Go 3.

The Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro was previously spotted on EEC and TUV certification databases, with the latter revealing a 5,100mAh battery. These listings indicated that the smartphone was being prepared for launch, although they did not reveal its full specifications.

The Pro model is expected to follow the standard Tecno Spark Go 3, which launched in India in January at Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The existing model features a 6.74-inch 120Hz display, Unisoc T7250 chipset, 13-megapixel rear camera, 5,000mAh battery and 15W charging. It also carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance and is available in Aurora Purple, Galaxy Blue, Ink Black and Titanium Grey colour options.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro, Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro India launch, Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro specifications, Tecno Spark Go 3 series, Tecno Spark Go 3, Tecno
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPhone Ultra Could Feature Redesigned Internal Layout as Purported Images of Motherboard Surface Online
Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Leaked Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Are the Best One-Time Investment Laser Printers in India
  2. Vivo X500 Pro, X500 Pro Max Telephoto Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  3. Apple Announces iPhone 18 Launch Event: Here's When It Takes Place
  4. Oppo Find X10 Series Display Features Leaked Ahead of Expected September Launch
  5. Realme P4s 5G Review: A Mid-Ranger With a Flagship-Grade Display
  6. Redmi 17C 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. Realme P4s 5G With an 8,000mAh Battery Arrives in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple 'Surprise and Shine' Event Set for September 9; iPhone 18 Series, Apple Watch Series 12 Expected
  2. Revolut Introduces MiCA-Compliant EURR Stablecoin to European Crypto Services
  3. Telegram 13th Anniversary Update Brings Welcome Messages, Interactive Buttons, and More
  4. Rockstar Games Says GTA 6 Leaks Have Been 'Heartbreaking', Promises More Details Soon
  5. Perplexity’s Portable Computer Launched, Brings Cloud-Like AI Agent Capabilities to Edge Devices
  6. Bitwise Launches Three Automated Portfolios Using Coinbase Tokenised US Stocks
  7. Oppo Find X10 Series Display Features Leaked Again Ahead of Expected September Launch
  8. Instagram First Draft Launched With the Ability to Automatically Trim Clips for Reels
  9. RWA Deposits Rise Sharply on DeFi Platforms Despite 15% Drop in Overall DeFi Deposits
  10. Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Leaked Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »