Realme P4s 5G Review: A Mid-Ranger With a Flagship-Grade Display

Realme has come out with a number of new mid-range smartphones in recent months. The brand has managed to carpet-bomb different price brackets, with an offering in almost every range from budget to the upper end of the mid-range segment. Traditionally, brands have attempted this by offering multiple variants of the same phone. However, Realme's approach could be more effective as it positions itself to offer something for everyone. However, it remains unclear how it would distinguish between its numbered and P lineups, both of which now have various overlapping products.

Regardless, one thing is clear: its new school designs are now its biggest differentiator. The Realme P4s 5G is one such mid-range smartphone, launched in India with a sub-Rs. 35,000 price tag. With the new Realme P4s 5G, the tech firm has made several tweaks, especially to the design and display. But is it worth buying at its price?

Realme P4s 5G Design and Display: Realme Fixes a Huge Problem

Dimensions - 162.6x77.6x8.6mm

Weight - 208g

Ingress protection - IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance

Colours - Electric Cyan and Titanium Grey

Screen size - 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) Samsung M14 AMOLED

Refresh rate - Up to 144Hz

The Realme P4s gets a new-school design that few smartphone brands would dare to attempt. The polarising looks of the handset could make you dislike it completely or love it at first sight, depending on your preference and personality type. However, I do see it working well for a younger, college-going customer base or anyone who generally likes to stand out. There is not a hint of subtlety.

Realme P4s 5G gets a unique deco

Its loud design with a square-shaped rear camera module, exposed faux internals, and stripes on the upper quarter of the panel come together well. Surprisingly, with so much going on on the phone's back, the Realme P4s 5 G's design doesn't feel incoherent. The fibre glass back is a fingerprint magnet, but it also adds to its overall visual appeal. The in-hand feel is also impressive, as your palm comfortably wraps around the smartphone with its flat, metal mid-frame, adding to the premium look. Here, I would like to note that the phone feels a bit heavy, especially the top half, which makes it slightly uncomfortable to hold for long hours with one hand.

Realme P4s 5G's power button is placed on the right side of the phone

Apart from that, the Realme P4s 5G comes in Electric Cyan and Titanium Grey, and I got to test the Cyan shade, which is the louder of the two. The colour screams for attention, which I would have preferred as a teenager but not as a grown adult. Moreover, the Realme P4s 5G is ergonomically sound, with the power button and volume controls placed perfectly within reach of your thumb. The power button is also finished in orange on the unit I received, offering a much-needed visual break in an otherwise monotone frame.

Realme P4s 5G features a square-shaped rear camera module

Moving on to the display. With the recently launched Realme smartphones, I have had one major complaint, which is the use of sub-standard display panels, focusing on a higher refresh rate than display resolution. However, with the Realme P4s 5G, the firm has fixed its biggest issue without compromise.

Tapping Samsung to source its flagship-grade M14 (Material 14) panels could have been one of the best bets taken by Realme, as the Realme P4s 5G's 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display is much better than what its competition offers. The display is crisp and vibrant, with great colour reproduction. Reading text and watching shows, movies, Reels, and Shorts are delightful, to say the least.

Realme P4s 5G sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED displat

Here, the 144Hz refresh rate complements the Full-HD+ resolution standard. Scrolling feels smooth, and the touch response feels great, too. I rewatched the first season of Musafir Cafe on Netflix and a bunch of podcasts on YouTube, like Autocar India's Deep Drive. Overall, the experience was great for a mid-range smartphone, which I didn't expect, given Realme's recent cost-cutting record.

Realme P4s 5G is great for watching movies and shows

Apart from that, the Realme P4s 5G's display is impressively bright, offering up to 6,500 nits. Even in direct sunlight, the screen stays visible, with minimal reflections. A good-quality display was a much-needed addition, and Realme has finally delivered.

Realme P4s 5G Performance and Software: No Complaints

Chipset - MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra (4nm)

RAM - 12GB

Storage - 256GB

Software - Android 16

Version - Realme UI 7.0

Another thing that the Realme P4s 5G gets right is performance. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC, which is quite powerful. However, in real-world usage, this chipset neither impresses nor disappoints. So, it is not a standout feature. With brands putting the Dimensity 6300 chip in most of their phones, the Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset seems leaps and bounds ahead. Whereas it should be the norm for most mid-range handsets.

You won't notice any major hiccups or performance issues in day-to-day casual use. I did occasionally notice lags and stutters here and there, which bothered me. The phone is also well equipped for casual games and select high-end titles. I played the usual suspects, BGMI and Asphalt Legends, and both ran fine at the default graphics preset.

Realme P4s 5G can get a little warm around the camera module

Despite its vapour chamber cooling solution, with a 7,000 sq mm heat dissipation area, the Realme P4s 5G got quite warm after an hour-long gaming session. The heat was mostly around the camera module, then spread to the mid-frame. I also ran our usual synthetic benchmark tests. Here are the results:

Benchmark Realme P4s 5G iQOO Z11 Vivo S2 Display Resolution 1.5K Full HD+ Full-HD+ Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra (4nm) MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo (4nm) MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo (4nm) AnTuTu v10/11 9,91,423 11,11,603 9,52,159 PCMark Work Performance 3.0 13,054 12,977 10,621 Geekbench 6 CPU Single Core 1047 1,089 1,027 Geekbench 6 CPU Multi Core 2995 3,276 2,888 Geekbench 7 CPU Single Core 920 979 870 Geekbench 7 CPU Multi Core 3039 3,302 2929 Geekbench AI CPU (Quantized) 2171 2,767 1,992 Geekbench AI GPU (Quantized) 652 687 615 3DM Wild Life 3707 4,013 3,164 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 3728 4,046 3,148 3DM Steel Nomad Light 413 464 345

As for the software, there is nothing new to say about Realme UI 7.0. It gets the same features and animations as found on cheaper and more expensive Realme smartphones. Yet, one thing that stood out to me was the reduced bloatware, another step in the right direction.

Realme P4s 5G ships with the latest Realme UI 7.0

Realme P4s 5G Cameras: Surprisingly Impressive

Rear camera - 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide)

Selfie camera - 16-megapixel

The Realme P4s 5G has a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. This particular configuration is found on most mid-range smartphones these days. While it has worked just fine for others, the sensors on the Realme P4s 5G appear to be much better. The rear camera performs quite well during the day for a phone at this price.

Realme P4s 5G camera performance during the day

It captures most details with ease during the day. However, if you plan to pixel-peek or zoom in on the images to put them up on a larger screen or print them out, you could be left disappointed, as you can see images start to get pixelated beyond a point. However, this isn't a deal-breaker, as most phones perform similarly in this area. The ultrawide camera (0.6x) also performs quite well, almost perfect for impromptu group photos.

Realme P4s 5G ultrawide and zoom performance

Instead, the Realme P4s 5G stands out, in a good way, for colour accuracy. It gets most shades right, with greens actually looking lush. It also differentiates between different hues of the same primary colours impressively well. Even in portrait mode, the Realme P4s 5G gets the skin tones just right, with minimal image processing and smoothing.

Realme P4s 5G low light camera performance

However, its low-light camera performance is quite inconsistent. The images look much noisier and lack detail. However, the photos still feel quite vibrant. With Night mode on, the sensor lets in much more light, making the scene much brighter than it is.

Realme P4s 5G selfie camera performance

The 16-megapixel selfie camera also performs quite well. It is good for most scenarios. It captures skin tones more accurately, without artificially brightening or smoothing textures. As a result, images look much more natural.

Realme P4s 5G Battery: Fails to Meet Expectations

Capacity - 8,000mAh

Fast charging - 80W

Charging Adapter - Included

Despite having an 8,000mAh battery, the Realme P4s 5G delivers underwhelming battery backup. The smartphone can easily get you through a day and a half without making you put it on charge. However, with an 8,000mAh battery, I expected it to last at least two days or more before conking off with casual usage. On the PC Mark Work 3.1 battery life test, the handset ran for 21 hours and 43 minutes, which is surprisingly low.

Realme P4s 5G supports 80W wired fast charging

I was also left unimpressed with its charging. The handset charged to about 44 percent from 0 in about 30 minutes, then to about 81 percent in about an hour. However, to fully charge, the Realme P4s 5G took about an hour and 27 minutes, which is certainly slow for a phone that supports 80W wired fast charging.

Realme P4s 5G Verdict

With its starting price tag of Rs. 34,999, the Realme P4s 5G is a well-rounded mid-range smartphone, which would be able to meet the daily needs of most people and more. However, its eccentric, loud design makes it a better fit for young, college-going buyers. Moreover, since Realme has finally brought out a phone with a flagship-grade display, the Realme P4s 5G might be the right fit for someone who puts a good display at the top of their priority list.

Meanwhile, for people who want a more sober-looking smartphone with reliable battery life, better low-light photography, and faster charging, they can look at the recently launched iQOO Z11 (review) or the Vivo S2 (review), which is priced similarly.