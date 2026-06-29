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Bitcoin Holds Near $60,000 as Geopolitical Tensions Keep Crypto Investors on Edge

Spot Bitcoin ETF outflows crossed $4 billion in June as institutional demand remained weak.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 June 2026 14:15 IST
Bitcoin Holds Near $60,000 as Geopolitical Tensions Keep Crypto Investors on Edge

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Amjith S

Bitcoin could rally toward $64,000 if buyers reclaim the $60,000 level

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Highlights
  • Bitcoin trades between key support and resistance levels
  • Spot Bitcoin ETF outflows top $4 billion in June
  • July has historically been a strong month for Bitcoin
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Bitcoin traded near $60,000 (roughly Rs. 56.60 lakh) on Monday as the cryptocurrency market remained range-bound amid renewed geopolitical tensions and continued weakness in institutional demand. The world's largest cryptocurrency witnessed a decline of 6.59 percent in the last week, based on today's CoinMarketCap data. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $1,600 (roughly Rs. 1.49 lakh), reflecting mixed movement across the broader crypto market. As per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker, Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 56.40 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 1.48 lakh.

Analysts noted that renewed tensions in the Middle East, persistent ETF outflows throughout June, and subdued institutional participation have kept risk appetite muted, even as historical data suggests July has typically delivered stronger returns for Bitcoin.

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Mirroring Bitcoin's sideways movement, Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $553.07 (roughly Rs. 52,170), while Solana (SOL) traded near $72.40 (roughly Rs. 6,830). XRP hovered around $1.04 (roughly Rs. 98), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.073 (roughly Rs. 6.9), indicating that investors continue to avoid aggressive positioning across large-cap digital assets.

Institutional Demand Remains Weak Despite Seasonal Optimism

Sharing his assessment of current price action, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “Bitcoin is moving sideways between $58,000 (roughly Rs. 54.7 lakh) and $61,000 (roughly Rs. 57.5 lakh) as markets remain cautious amidst renewed tensions in the Middle East. The asset is down nearly 19 percent in June, putting it on course for its weakest monthly performance since mid-2022. At the same time, spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen more than $4 billion (roughly Rs. 37,736 crore) in net outflows, the largest monthly outflow since their launch.”

Providing a broader view of current market conditions, Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, said, “Macroeconomic uncertainty and weak institutional demand continue to weigh on prices. Expectations that the US Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer have reduced investor appetite for risk assets. At the same time, weaker demand for US spot Bitcoin ETFs has kept market sentiment cautious throughout June [...] Until institutional demand improves and Bitcoin reclaims those levels, volatility is likely to remain elevated. Investors may be better served by gradually accumulating quality assets instead of reacting to short-term price swings.”

Commenting on the latest market trends, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “The recent escalation between the US and Iran hasn't helped sentiment, which the market had been hoping would improve, though both sides have now agreed to halt strikes and meet later this week, which may ease some of the caution. Even so, the episode added another layer of uncertainty [...] In this headline-driven market, investors may be better served avoiding leverage for now and keeping the focus on risk management.”

Overall, analysts said the crypto market remains in a consolidation phase as geopolitical tensions, weak institutional demand, and macroeconomic uncertainty continue to weigh on sentiment. Bitcoin's ability to defend the $58,300-$59,000 (roughly Rs. 55 lakh-Rs. 55.66 lakh) support zone and reclaim the $61,500-$62,000 (roughly Rs. 58.02 lakh-Rs. 58.49 lakh) resistance range will remain crucial in determining the market's near-term direction. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Crypto Markets
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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