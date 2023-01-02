Technology News

UK PM Rishi Sunak Revokes Tax Payments for Foreign Crypto Buyers: Details

In the UK, profits generated out of crypto activities can be taxed by 20 percent to 45 percent depending on the tax bracket the churned income falls under.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 January 2023 13:15 IST
UK PM Rishi Sunak Revokes Tax Payments for Foreign Crypto Buyers: Details

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ CryptoStock

UK PM Rishi Sunak had first announced this rule in December

Highlights
  • UK is trying to establish itself as a crypto hub
  • UK is looking to empower local financial authorities to oversee crypto
  • Rishi Sunak has been taking a plethora of pro-crypto steps in UK

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the UK, is actively working on shaping up the crypto sector for the nation with rules and regulations. Going into 2023, foreigners who are using local British crypto exchanges for buying cryptocurrencies will be exempted from paying taxes. In the UK, profits generated out of crypto activities can be taxed 20 percent to 45 percent depending on the tax bracket the churned income falls under. The rule went into effect on January 1, 2023.

The tax break will apply to a non-UK resident using a local exchange to make crypto trades. An investment manager trading on behalf of a non-UK resident will also be given a relief from paying taxes on profits churned out of crypto trading, an official post about the new rule noted.

The former finance minister of the UK, Sunak aims to establish the country as a hub for cryptocurrency and Web3 industries.

“This exemption is an important factor in attracting global investors, meaning foreign investors won't be brought into UK tax simply by appointing UK-based investment managers,” a Coindesk report quoted UK's tax arm as saying.

“To build upon the UK's position as an investment management hub, this exemption has been extended to include crypto assets, so that funds which include them aren't put off from appointing UK manager.”

Sunak had first announced this rule in December last year and had slated January 1, 2023 as the day that the law would go live.

The British government, that legalised stablecoins last year, is exploring avenues to empower local financial regulators with more authority over the crypto sector.

In June 2022, the UK released a consultation paper outlining laws to mitigate risks associated with stablecoin projects that fail. At the time, the authorities of the UK had decided to grant more control to the Bank of England (BoE) to deal with the issuers of failed stablecoins.

Treasury officials in the UK have been reportedly working with crypto businesses and groups to formulate laws that elevate their performances, and, in return, bring revenues to the country.

In July last year, the UK law commission had proposed amendments in the existing property laws to include cryptocurrencies and other virtual digital assets.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, UK, Crypto Tax, Rishi Sunak
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Tecno Phantom X2 5G With 6.8-Inch Curved Display, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Arma 3 Video Game War Footage Used to Spread Waves of Misinformation About Ukraine Conflict
Featured video of the day
The Tech Finale 2022, Part 1 | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

UK PM Rishi Sunak Revokes Tax Payments for Foreign Crypto Buyers: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India Variant to Get 50-Megapixel Sony Sensor: Details
  2. Pebble’s New Smartwatch Bears an Uncanny Resemblance to Apple Watch Ultra
  3. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  4. Tecno Phantom X2 5G With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Offers
  5. GoPro Hero 11 Black Review: Great Things Do Come in Compact Sizes
  6. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  7. Sony HT-A5000 Soundbar and Home Theatre System Review
  8. This War-Themed Game Is Being Used for Fake News About the Ukraine War
  9. India's Robust Tech Ecosystem to See Spring, Not Winter, MoS IT Says
  10. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 With Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Processor Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. Arma 3 Video Game War Footage Used to Spread Waves of Misinformation About Ukraine Conflict
  2. UK PM Rishi Sunak Revokes Tax Payments for Foreign Crypto Buyers: Details
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India With 50-Megapixel Sony IMX766 Sensor
  4. Tecno Phantom X2 5G With 6.8-Inch Curved Display, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Specifications Accidentally Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Leaked Renders Show Design, Triple Rear Camera Setup; Hint at Four Colour Variants
  7. Prime Minister's 2023 Vision Includes Mobile Phone Exports Worth Rs. 1 Lakh Crore, MoS IT Says
  8. Shark Tank India Season 2: How to Watch?
  9. BTC Opens at $16,570, ETH Joins Stablecoins in Recording Losses: First Monday of 2023
  10. Meta Preparing to Announce Decision on Donald Trump's Return to Facebook, Instagram: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.