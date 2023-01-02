Technology News
Tecno Phantom X2 5G With 6.8-Inch Curved Display, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno’s new handset is available in two different colourways — Moonlight Silver and Stardust Grey.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 January 2023 12:50 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

The Tecno Phantom X2 5G was unveiled in Saudi Arabia last month

Highlights
  • The Tecno Phantom X2 5G has a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display
  • The handset comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage
  • The Tecno Phantom X2 5G runs on Android 12-based HiOS 12.0

Tecno Phantom X2 5G has been launched in India on Monday. The phone made its debut in Saudi Arabia in December and is now coming to the Indian market. The Phantom X2 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and runs on Android 12-based HiOS 12.0. It sports a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution. Tecno's latest handset also features a triple rear camera setup, led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support

Tecno Phantom X2 5G price, availability

The Tecno Phantom X2 5G is priced at Rs. 39,999 in India after a discount applied to the Rs. 51,999 retail price. The handset is available to pre-order on Amazon and will go on sale starting January 9.

Tecno has launched the Phantom X2 5G in two colours — Moonlight Silver and Stardust Grey.

Tecno Phantom X2 5G specifications

Tecno Phantom X2 5G runs on Android 12-based HiOS 12.0 and supports dual SIM with dual 5G. The phone sports a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,080x2,400 pixel resolution. The handset is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC accompanied by a Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. The Tecno Phantom X2 5G also includes 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

In the camera department, the Tecno Phantom X2 5G features a triple rear camera setup, including an f/1.65 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS support, an f/2.2 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and 2-megapixel third camera. The front camera is an f/2.45 32-megapixel shooter housed in a hole-punch cutout at the top centre of the display.

The handset is available with 256GB of UFS3.1 internal storage in India. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 2.4G, 5G & Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, OTG, NFC, and USB Type-C port. The phone also includes a proximity sensor, compass, six-axis gyro sensor, in-display fingerprint sensor, three-axis accelerometer, and an ambient light sensor.

Tecno has housed a 5,160mAh battery on the Phantom X2, which also comes with 45W fast charging. The company claims the phone can charge up to 50 percent in 20 minutes. The device measures 164.61mmx72.65mmx8.9mm in size and weighs 210 grams.

Comments

Further reading: Tecno, Tecno Phantom X2 5G, Tecno Phantom X2 5G P, Tecno Phantom X2 5G Specifications
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
