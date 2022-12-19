Technology News
loading

Sam Bankman-Fried Said to Reverse Decision to Contest Extradition to the US

Sam Bankman-Fried's decision to consent to extradition will lead to him appearing in US court to face wire fraud, money laundering and other charges.

By Reuters |  Updated: 19 December 2022 10:17 IST
Sam Bankman-Fried Said to Reverse Decision to Contest Extradition to the US

Photo Credit: Dante Carrer/ Reuters

Bankman-Fried is scheduled to appear before another Bahamian magistrate judge on February 8

Highlights
  • Sam Bankman-Fried amassed a fortune valued at over $20 billion
  • The former FTX CEO was arrested last Monday in the Bahamas
  • FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11

Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to appear in court in the Bahamas on Monday to reverse his decision to contest extradition to the United States, where he faces fraud charges, a person familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

The 30-year-old cryptocurrency mogul was indicted in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday and accused of engaging in a scheme to defraud FTX customers by using billions of dollars in stolen deposits to pay for expenses and debts and to make investments for his crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research LLC.

His decision to consent to extradition would pave the way for him to appear in U.S. court to face wire fraud, money laundering and campaign finance charges.

Upon arrival in the United States, Bankman-Fried would likely be held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, though some federal defendants are being held at jails just outside New York City due to overcrowding at the facility, said defense lawyer Zachary Margulis-Ohnuma.

At his initial court hearing in Manhattan, Bankman-Fried would be asked to enter a plea and a judge would make a determination on bail, Margulis-Ohnuma said. The attorney added that such a hearing must take place within 48 hours of Bankman-Fried's arrival in the United States, though it would likely be sooner.

Prosecutors will likely argue that Bankman-Fried is a flight risk and should remain in custody because of the large sums of money involved in the case and the unclear location of those funds.

"The missing money gives prosecutors strong arguments that he is a flight risk," said former federal prosecutor and white-collar defense attorney Michael Weinstein. "I expect that if a judge grants pretrial release, they would impose very restrictive and onerous conditions."

Any trial is likely more than a year away, legal experts told Reuters.

A spokesman for Bankman-Fried declined to comment. Bankman-Fried has acknowledged risk management failings at FTX but has said he does not believe he has criminal liability.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan declined to comment.

'Biggest financial frauds in American history'

It was not immediately clear what prompted Bankman-Fried to change his mind and decide not to contest extradition.

He was remanded on Tuesday to the Bahamas' Fox Hill prison after Chief Magistrate JoyAnn Ferguson-Pratt rejected his request to remain at home while awaiting a hearing on his extradition.

The U.S. State Department in a 2021 report said conditions at Fox Hill were "harsh," citing overcrowding, rodent infestation and prisoners relying on buckets as toilets. Authorities there say conditions have since improved.

Bankman-Fried amassed a fortune valued at over $20 billion as he rode a cryptocurrency boom to build FTX into one of the world's largest exchanges. His arrest last Monday in the Bahamas, where he lives and where FTX is based, came just a month after the exchange collapsed amid a flurry of customer withdrawals.

Damian Williams, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, described the collapse of FTX as one of the "biggest financial frauds in American history." He has described the office's investigation as ongoing, and urged people with knowledge of wrongdoing at FTX or Alameda to cooperate.

One top executive at FTX, Ryan Salame, told securities regulators in the Bahamas on November 9 that assets belonging to the exchange's customers were transferred to Alameda to cover the hedge fund's losses, according to a document made public as part of FTX's bankruptcy proceedings in Delaware.

FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11, the same day Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO.

A lawyer for Salame did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, Cryptocurrency, FTX collapse
Elon Musk Restores Journalists' Suspended Accounts After Twitter Poll, But Concerns Remain
Featured video of the day
Limit Your Child's Screentime. Here Is How

Related Stories

Sam Bankman-Fried Said to Reverse Decision to Contest Extradition to the US
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Could Resign as Twitter CEO Today, Asks Twitter Users to Vote
  2. Xiaomi Mini PC With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM Launched
  3. Acer Swift Edge With 16-Inch 4K OLED Display Launched in India
  4. Nothing Ear 2 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database
  5. KGF Chapter 2 Sold the Most Number of Tickets in 2022, per BookMyShow
  6. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  7. Nokia C31 With 3-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Coinbase Co-Founder Led Venture Capital Firm Raises $2.5 Billion
  9. Realme 10 Pro 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  10. Samsung Galaxy M04 With 128GB Storage Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Sam Bankman-Fried Said to Reverse Decision to Contest Extradition to the US
  2. Elon Musk Restores Journalists' Suspended Accounts After Twitter Poll, But Concerns Remain
  3. Elon Musk Could Resign as Twitter CEO Today, Asks Twitter Users to Vote on His Future
  4. K.G.F: Chapter 2 Is the Highest-Selling, Most-Watched Movie in 2022, According to BookMyShow
  5. Top Gun: Maverick India OTT Premiere: Tom Cruise-Starrer to Release on Prime Video on December 26
  6. Tecno Phantom X2 5G India Launch Confirmed; Pre-Bookings to Start on January 2
  7. HTC to Unveil New Mixed Reality Headset at CES 2023, May Take on Meta Quest: Report
  8. Nubia Z50 Teaser Videos Show Design; Confirm MyOS 13, 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras
  9. Samsung Galaxy M04 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  10. Mission Majnu Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra Takes Risks for India as Undercover RAW Agent
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.