Snoop Dogg and Billy Ray Cyrus, veterans from the American music industry, are all geared up to launch their NFT collection titled 'A Hard Working Man'. The series is claimed to be a tribute to the hard-working American and is inspired by the artists' collaborative song also based on the same name. While the exact date for the release of this NFT collection remains unknown, it is expected to happen before the end of this year. Metaverse entertainment firm Animal Concerts is also part of this NFT release.
Aimed at bringing the community together, the NFTs from this series will show animated avatars of Snoop Dogg and Cyrus as construction workers, electricians, farmers, and mechanics among others, a press release posted by CoinTelegraph said.
Each NFT will be unique, complete with carefully crafted clothing, body art and other relatable traits.
Holders of these NFTs will be rewarded with several kinds of redeemable items, ranging from live concert tickets and backstage passes to flyaway packages to party with Snoop, and even metaverse events featuring Cyrus and Snoop.
Buyers will also gain exclusive access to a multitude of giveaways, member events, limited-time wearables, and future allow list opportunities.
People interested in buying these NFTs are suggested to join the Discord channel for A Hard Working Man.
Animal Concerts meanwhile, have previously organised metaverse events for several music artists including Alicia Keys, Diplo, and Meek Mill.
