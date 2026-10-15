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PS Plus Game Catalogue Will Add Mafia: The Old Country, Mycopunk, The Midnight Walk and More in October

Games joining PS Plus Game Catalogue will be available to play from October 21.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 October 2026 18:31 IST
PS Plus Game Catalogue Will Add Mafia: The Old Country, Mycopunk, The Midnight Walk and More in October

Photo Credit: 2K/ Hangar 13

Mafia: The Old Country launched in 2025

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Highlights
  • Mycopunk will be a day-one launch on PS Plus Game Catalogue
  • The Midnight Walk is a dark fantasy adventure game
  • Horizon Forbidden West is being re-released on PS Plus
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PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue is adding Mafia: The Old Country this month. The narrative-driven action-adventure game launched last year and received a story expansion in August. Game Catalogue will also add Horizon Forbidden West, Mycopunk, The Midnight Walk, and a few other games in October.

The full PS Plus Game Catalogue lineup will be available to play from October 20, Sony announced in a PlayStation Blog post on Wednesday. Game Catalogue is available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium members.

Sony also confirmed that PS Plus Premium members will get Dino Crisis 2 and RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition as part of the Classics Catalogue this month.

Here's a closer look at the October Game Catalogue lineup:

PS Plus Game Catalogue Titles for October

Mafia: The Old Country joins PS Plus a little over a year after its release. The game serves as a prequel to the Mafia series and takes place in Sicily, Italy, in the early 1900s. You play as Enzo Favara, a young man who takes the Mafia oath and climbs the ranks of the Torrisi crime family. It is a linear, narrative-driven game in contrast to open world Mafia titles.

Developer Hangar 13 released the Man of Honor story expansion for Mafia: The Old Country in August, adding new story chapters, challenges, activities, and more to the base game. The Old Country will be available to PS Plus members on PS5.

Sony is bringing Horizon Forbidden West to PS Plus Game Catalogue. The first-party title was previously on the service but was later removed. Sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, the game continues the story of Aloy as she takes on deadly machines and an even deadlier threat to Earth. The open world action-adventure title will be available to PS Plus subscribers on both PS4 and PS5.

midnight walk midnight wa

The Midnight Walk is a first person adventure game set in a dark fantasy world
Photo Credit: Fast Travel Games/ MoonHood

Co-op looter shooter Mycopunk is also coming to Game Catalogue in October. It arrives as a day-one launch title on PS Plus on October 20. The game has been available in early access on Steam since last year. Developed by Pigeons at Play, the game lets players head a crew of rejected robots sent to various planets on missions by the Saxon corporation.

The game comes with a wide arsenal of weapons and features up to four-player co-operative multiplayer. It will be available on PS5.

Game Catalogue is adding adventure title The Midnight Walk this month, as well. Developed by MoonHood, the game takes place in a dark fantasy setting and explores the conflict between light and dark.

The first-person title puts players in the shoes of The Burnt One, who explores a world taken over by darkness with the help of their friend Potboy, a lantern-like creature who lights up the surroundings with his flame. The Midnight Walk will be available to PS Plus members on PS5.

Here's the full PS Plus Game Catalogue lineup for October:

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks and runs great on PS5
  • Score is splendid
  • Machines intricately designed
  • ?Machine strike? is fun
  • New navigational tools
  • Valor Surge is helpful
  • Eases you into the game
  • Bad
  • World feels artificial and manufactured
  • Poorly-designed padding
  • Pushes you to grind
  • Story undercut thematically
  • Thorny cultural appropriation with clothing
  • Not all stealth hits are one-hit KO
  • Deceitful PS5 pricing, given free upgrade
Read detailed Sony Horizon Forbidden West review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series Horizon
PEGI Rating 16+
Monster Energy Supercross 25

Monster Energy Supercross 25

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Racing
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 12+
Comments

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Further reading: PS Plus Game Catalog, PS Plus, Game Catalog, Sony, PS5, Mafia The Old Country, Mycopunk, The Midnight Walk
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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