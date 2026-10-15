PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue is adding Mafia: The Old Country this month. The narrative-driven action-adventure game launched last year and received a story expansion in August. Game Catalogue will also add Horizon Forbidden West, Mycopunk, The Midnight Walk, and a few other games in October.

The full PS Plus Game Catalogue lineup will be available to play from October 20, Sony announced in a PlayStation Blog post on Wednesday. Game Catalogue is available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium members.

Sony also confirmed that PS Plus Premium members will get Dino Crisis 2 and RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition as part of the Classics Catalogue this month.

Here's a closer look at the October Game Catalogue lineup:

PS Plus Game Catalogue Titles for October

Mafia: The Old Country joins PS Plus a little over a year after its release. The game serves as a prequel to the Mafia series and takes place in Sicily, Italy, in the early 1900s. You play as Enzo Favara, a young man who takes the Mafia oath and climbs the ranks of the Torrisi crime family. It is a linear, narrative-driven game in contrast to open world Mafia titles.

Developer Hangar 13 released the Man of Honor story expansion for Mafia: The Old Country in August, adding new story chapters, challenges, activities, and more to the base game. The Old Country will be available to PS Plus members on PS5.

Sony is bringing Horizon Forbidden West to PS Plus Game Catalogue. The first-party title was previously on the service but was later removed. Sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, the game continues the story of Aloy as she takes on deadly machines and an even deadlier threat to Earth. The open world action-adventure title will be available to PS Plus subscribers on both PS4 and PS5.

The Midnight Walk is a first person adventure game set in a dark fantasy world

Photo Credit: Fast Travel Games/ MoonHood

Co-op looter shooter Mycopunk is also coming to Game Catalogue in October. It arrives as a day-one launch title on PS Plus on October 20. The game has been available in early access on Steam since last year. Developed by Pigeons at Play, the game lets players head a crew of rejected robots sent to various planets on missions by the Saxon corporation.

The game comes with a wide arsenal of weapons and features up to four-player co-operative multiplayer. It will be available on PS5.

Game Catalogue is adding adventure title The Midnight Walk this month, as well. Developed by MoonHood, the game takes place in a dark fantasy setting and explores the conflict between light and dark.

The first-person title puts players in the shoes of The Burnt One, who explores a world taken over by darkness with the help of their friend Potboy, a lantern-like creature who lights up the surroundings with his flame. The Midnight Walk will be available to PS Plus members on PS5.

Here's the full PS Plus Game Catalogue lineup for October: