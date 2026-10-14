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God of War Laufey Is Getting a $150 Collector's Box, but It Does Not Come WIth the Game

God of War Laufey collector's box includes a light-up statue of Faye, a deck of custom cards, and an artbook.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 October 2026 14:10 IST
God of War Laufey Is Getting a $150 Collector's Box, but It Does Not Come WIth the Game
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Highlights
  • God of War Laufey will launch on February 16, 2025
  • The collector's box will be sold exclusively via PlayStation Direct
  • The collector's box pre-orders begin on October 13
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Sony has announced a collector's edition of God of War Laufey that—much like Grand Theft Auto 6's $400 collector's box—does not come with the game. God of War Laufey – Collector Box includes a statue of the game's protagonist, Faye, a custom deck of cards, and an art book, and costs $150 in the US.

The God of War Laufey collector's box will go on sale starting February 16, 2026. PlayStation said it would be available in “highly limited” quantities and will be sold exclusively via PlayStation Direct in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

The collector's box retails for $149.99 / EUR 149.99/ GBP129.99 (roughly Rs. 14,250). Pre-orders for the set begin October 13, 2026, at 10am local time.

What's in the Box

Here's what you get with God of War Laufey – Collector Box:

  • An eight-inch-tall light-up statue featuring Faye, Phranque, and Rue fighting against Begtse's soldiers. Phranque will light up when the statue is connected to a USB power source.
  • A 51-card Oracle Deck featuring custom illustrations that represent the adventure through the Everywhen, the setting of God of War Laufey.
  • A physical mini concept art book featuring the characters, creatures, and environments of God of War Laufey.

laufey laufey

God of War Laufey collector's box does not include a copy of the game
Photo Credit: Sony

Notably, the collector's box does not include a physical copy or a digital download code for the game. Users will have to purchase God of War Laufey separately.

Pre-orders for God of War Laufey went live on September 29. The game is currently available to pre-purchase on PlayStation Store. It is available in Standard and Digital Deluxe editions.

A physical disc version of the game is also available to pre-order across participating retailers. Users who pre-order the game digitally or physically will receive the Last Wish armour set, Golden Leaves cosmetic for Phranque, and an in-game resource pack.

God of War Laufey will launch exclusively on PS5 on February 16, 2027.

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Further reading: God of War Laufey Collectors Box, God of War Laufey, Sony, PlayStation, PS5, Santa Monica Studio
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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God of War Laufey Is Getting a $150 Collector's Box, but It Does Not Come WIth the Game
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