Sony has announced a collector's edition of God of War Laufey that—much like Grand Theft Auto 6's $400 collector's box—does not come with the game. God of War Laufey – Collector Box includes a statue of the game's protagonist, Faye, a custom deck of cards, and an art book, and costs $150 in the US.

The God of War Laufey collector's box will go on sale starting February 16, 2026. PlayStation said it would be available in “highly limited” quantities and will be sold exclusively via PlayStation Direct in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

The collector's box retails for $149.99 / EUR 149.99/ GBP129.99 (roughly Rs. 14,250). Pre-orders for the set begin October 13, 2026, at 10am local time.

What's in the Box

Here's what you get with God of War Laufey – Collector Box:

An eight-inch-tall light-up statue featuring Faye, Phranque, and Rue fighting against Begtse's soldiers. Phranque will light up when the statue is connected to a USB power source.

A 51-card Oracle Deck featuring custom illustrations that represent the adventure through the Everywhen, the setting of God of War Laufey.

A physical mini concept art book featuring the characters, creatures, and environments of God of War Laufey.

God of War Laufey collector's box does not include a copy of the game

Photo Credit: Sony

Notably, the collector's box does not include a physical copy or a digital download code for the game. Users will have to purchase God of War Laufey separately.

Pre-orders for God of War Laufey went live on September 29. The game is currently available to pre-purchase on PlayStation Store. It is available in Standard and Digital Deluxe editions.

A physical disc version of the game is also available to pre-order across participating retailers. Users who pre-order the game digitally or physically will receive the Last Wish armour set, Golden Leaves cosmetic for Phranque, and an in-game resource pack.

God of War Laufey will launch exclusively on PS5 on February 16, 2027.