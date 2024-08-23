Sony's Web3 exploration has now come to a point that the Japanese tech giant has announced its own blockchain network, named Soneium. The layer-2 network is being built atop Ethereum in collaboration with Startale Labs, the team behind Astar Network. Sony has established a new entity called Sony Block Solutions Labs (Sony BSL) to oversee the development and deployment of Soneium. This unit is a joint venture between Sony and Startale.

The aim of this layer-2 blockchain is to connect blockchain and Web3 technologies to existing Web3 Internet services. A blog published on the official site of Soneium said this blockchain is being designed on the basics of ‘open Internet' to encourage the creation of decentralised landscape for entertainment, gaming, and finance sectors among others.

All You Need to Know About Soneium

Jun Watanabe has been appointed as the chairman of Sony BSL and Sota Watanabe has been named the Director of Sony's Web3-focussed arm. Commenting on the development, Watanabe said, “We think the development of a comprehensive Web3 solution based on blockchain is very significant to the Sony Group. We will work to create diverse businesses and new use cases that can only be enjoyed through Web3.”

For decades now, Sony has established itself across several verticals, which include entertainment, gadgets, home appliances, and gaming. As per Sota Watanabe, Sony is looking to leverage its distribution channels in multiple industries and existing users to bring blockchain tech to more people.

According to the Soneium blog, Sony will not only support existing blockchain usecases but will also “consider new services that are linked to businesses within the Sony Group to create use cases that can stimulate the interest of people who have never used Web3 services, and to support the expansion of creativity and engagement with fan communities through Web3 technology.”

In the longer run, through this blockchain initiative, Sony wishes to get in-depth knowledge about the protection of the rights of the creators while also exploring mechanisms for returning profits to support creators.

In the coming days, the Soneium testnet will be launched with Op Stack -- an open-source, modular framework that helps developers try upcoming blockchain networks.

“After we successfully launch the testnet, we plan to join Optimism's Superchain to expand our ecosystem,” the blog noted.

The handle of Soneium on X was created in February this year and it is currently followed by nearly 4,000 followers. The updates around Soneium are being posted for public awareness through this channel.

Introducing #Soneium by #Sony Block Solutions Labs building a public Ethereum layer 2 next-generation blockchain ecosystem designed to invoke emotion and empower creativity.



Soneium aims to connect Web3 with everyday internet services, making blockchain technology more… pic.twitter.com/I7zAIbB5Td — Soneium :cd: (@soneium) August 23, 2024

Sony's History with Web3

Sony forayed into Web3 in 2023 when it joined forces with Astar Network to launch a Web3 incubation hub.

In July 2024, the tech giant floated the idea of resuming the operations of an acquired Japanese crypto firm, WhaleFin.

Most recently, Sony Bank introduced an NFT app called ‘Connect'. This app allows customers to hold, trade, and collect digital collectibles, all through their phone.