Technology News
English Edition

What is Sony Bank’s NFT App ‘Connect’?

Users of the Connect app can purchase digital collectibles directly through Sony’s NFT marketplace, SNFT.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 August 2024 13:51 IST
What is Sony Bank’s NFT App ‘Connect’?

Photo Credit: Reuters

Sony Bank will be deploying more functionalities to make this app more usable in the future

Highlights
  • Sony has been exploring Web3 since at least last year
  • The Sony Bank Connect app is likely to get a wallet feature soon
  • Currently, the app only works in Japan
Advertisement

Sony Financial Holdings' subsidiaries are independently exploring Web3 to connect with the next generation of consumers. In a recent move, Sony Bank introduced an NFT app called ‘Connect.' This app allows customers to hold, trade, and collect digital collectibles, all through their phone. Users can display their NFT collections and interact with other community members.

Connect to Get More Features Soon

By joining the Connect app, users can purchase digital collectibles directly from Sony's NFT marketplace, SNFT. The app also stores NFTs and other digital assets distributed as promotional incentives from brands and new projects.

Sony Bank will be deploying more features to make this app more usable for its community members.

“We are currently working on defining requirements and designing a blockchain-based wallet, and this is the first step in that process. We will continue to expand the functionality after release while incorporating customer requests in the future and contribute to the future development of the Web3 entertainment sector in Japan,” the company said in its blog post detailing the app.

Norbert Gehrke, Japan-based fintech observer published a blog about this initiative from the Sony group, outlining that the app can be used to set a favourite NFT as a homescreen widget on the users' smartphone.

“You can browse and view your own special 3D gallery in which you can freely arrange your NFT collection from SNFT. Sony Bank Connect will deliver various notifications and messages that will accelerate your web3 entertainment experience,” Gehrke noted.

While the app has not been made available in India, stats on Google Play Store show that the newly launched app has already seen over a thousand downloads.
Currently, it is unclear if Sony Bank plans to expand this app to other countries or for web use in the future.

Sony's Web3 Journey

Between March and July this year, Sony Financial Holdings' subsidiaries have delved deeper into Web3. In March, Sony hinted at plans to integrate a special type of NFT into its gaming ecosystem. The company said that as part of its in-game mechanics, gamers could be allowed to assemble all their digital collectibles and create a Super Fungible Token.

In July, Sony said it was gearing up to run a crypto exchange business through WhaleFin, which it acquired in 2023.

Since 2023, the Japanese tech giant has also been conducting research on how blockchain technology could be used to solve issues in the gaming, entertainment, music, and imaging industries

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Sony, NFT, Connect App
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria Is Launching on Steam and Xbox Series S/X in August

Related Stories

What is Sony Bank’s NFT App ‘Connect’?
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  2. Realme 13 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: See Price
  3. OnePlus Announces Monthly Software Updates for These Smartphones, Tablets
  4. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Could Get a 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
  5. Vivo V40 Pro First Impressions
  6. Google Pixel Watch 3 Details Leak Again; Tipped to Get Old Processor
  7. Apple Releases Third Public Beta of iOS 18 With Several New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Pixel Weather App Available for Sideloading, May Reportedly Offer Precipitation Notifications and Other Features
  2. ByteDance Unveils Jimeng AI, a Text-to-Video Generation Platform That Could Rival OpenAI Sora
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
  4. What is Sony Bank’s NFT App ‘Connect’?
  5. The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria Is Launching on Steam and Xbox Series S/X in August
  6. Sony Sells 2.4 Million PS5 Units in First Quarter, First-Party Games Lift PlayStation Business
  7. Redmi Note 14 3C Reportedly Listed on 3C Website; Charging Details Leaked
  8. YouTube Testing a Gemini AI-Powered Video Outline Generation Tool to Help Creators
  9. OnePlus Smartphones to Get Monthly Updates With New Software Series: Eligible Devices
  10. Google Pixel Watch 3 Tipped to Pack Same Processor as Pixel Watch 2; May Get 60Hz Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »