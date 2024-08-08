The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is finally coming to Steam and Xbox Series S/X later this month. The survival crafting game, set in JRR Tolkien's Middle-earth, is coming to new platforms on August 27, publisher North Beach Games announced Wednesday. Alongside the launch on Steam and new-gen Xbox consoles, the game will get The Golden Update, which brings crossplay support across all platforms, new game content, bug fixes and improvements, and more.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria Steam, Xbox Series S/X Launch

North Beach Games made the announcement in a blog post Wednesday, detailing the features of The Golden Update. The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria can now be wishlisted on Steam and Xbox store.

The publisher also announced that the game will be available at a discounted price of $19.99 (regional pricing for India not revealed yet) for a limited time when it launches on new platforms on August 27.

The Golden Update

The Golden Update is headlined by a new Sandbox Mode that allows players to freely explore Moria. The mode is non-linear and utilises procedural generation to create varied game worlds with unique layouts and challenges for each playthrough. The Sandbox Mode was earlier available only in beta on the Epic Games Store version of the game, and will now launch on all platforms as part of The Golden update.

The update also brings crossplay support for all platforms. Players on PC (both Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5 and Xbox Series S/X can host games and invite other players to join the session. Additionally, The Golden Update also adds 14 new weapons and armour and over 100 new building objects.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is also getting a host of quality-of-life changes, including improvements to building, the ability to pause the game in offline single-player, ambient music soundtrack, advanced difficulty settings and several bug fixes.

Developed by Free Range Games, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria was exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC when it first released on October 24 last year, before making its way to PS5 on December 5.