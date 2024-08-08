Technology News
  • The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria Is Launching on Steam and Xbox Series S/X in August

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria Is Launching on Steam and Xbox Series S/X in August

Alongside the launch on Steam and new-gen Xbox consoles, the game will get The Golden Update, bringing a host of new improvements.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 August 2024 13:26 IST
The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria Is Launching on Steam and Xbox Series S/X in August

Photo Credit: North Beach Games

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is a survival crafting game set in Middle-earth

Highlights
  • The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria was an Epic Games Store exclusive
  • The game released on PS5 in December 2023
  • The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria will be discounted on Steam, Xbox
The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is finally coming to Steam and Xbox Series S/X later this month. The survival crafting game, set in JRR Tolkien's Middle-earth, is coming to new platforms on August 27, publisher North Beach Games announced Wednesday. Alongside the launch on Steam and new-gen Xbox consoles, the game will get The Golden Update, which brings crossplay support across all platforms, new game content, bug fixes and improvements, and more.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria Steam, Xbox Series S/X Launch

North Beach Games made the announcement in a blog post Wednesday, detailing the features of The Golden Update. The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria can now be wishlisted on Steam and Xbox store.

The publisher also announced that the game will be available at a discounted price of $19.99 (regional pricing for India not revealed yet) for a limited time when it launches on new platforms on August 27.

The Golden Update

The Golden Update is headlined by a new Sandbox Mode that allows players to freely explore Moria. The mode is non-linear and utilises procedural generation to create varied game worlds with unique layouts and challenges for each playthrough. The Sandbox Mode was earlier available only in beta on the Epic Games Store version of the game, and will now launch on all platforms as part of The Golden update.

The update also brings crossplay support for all platforms. Players on PC (both Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5 and Xbox Series S/X can host games and invite other players to join the session. Additionally, The Golden Update also adds 14 new weapons and armour and over 100 new building objects.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is also getting a host of quality-of-life changes, including improvements to building, the ability to pause the game in offline single-player, ambient music soundtrack, advanced difficulty settings and several bug fixes.

Developed by Free Range Games, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria was exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC when it first released on October 24 last year, before making its way to PS5 on December 5.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Survival horror
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer
Series Middle-earth
PEGI Rating 12+
The Lord of the Rings Return to Moria, Steam, Xbox Series, Xbox, Epic Games Store, PS5, PC
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Redmi Note 14 3C Reportedly Listed on 3C Website; Charging Details Leaked
What is Sony Bank’s NFT App ‘Connect’?
