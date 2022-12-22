Technology News
loading

Existing Telecom Infrastructure Insufficient to Sustain the Metaverse, Huawei Official Says

China-based Huawei is a telecom equipment manufacturer working on finetuning 5G Internet networks to attain its full potential.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 22 December 2022 09:23 IST
Existing Telecom Infrastructure Insufficient to Sustain the Metaverse, Huawei Official Says

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Mohamed Hassan

Immersive technologies like AR and VR make for significant building blocks for metaverse

Highlights
  • The metaverse is expected to witness major growth in the coming years
  • It will allow humans to interact as avatars in a virtual world
  • The metaverse is designed to make connectivity more immersive

While high-speed 5G networks are speeding up tech operations in India and around the world, the current telecommunications ecosystem is still not prepared to support metaverse technology that can be very demanding, according to Abhinav Purohit, the chief expert on business and strategy consulting for Huawei in the Middle East region. Based in China, Huawei is a telecom equipment provider, that is working on finetuning 5G Internet networks to attain its full potential. The metaverse “is a collective virtual shared space, created by the convergence of virtually enhanced physical and digital reality”, according to Purohit.

High-end immersive technologies like Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) make for significant building blocks for the metaverse . In order for the technology to succeed as a fully functional virtual universe, it needs to be supported by high-speed Internet. As per Purohit, only 25 percent of the global population will have access to 5G by 2025.

“For the Metaverse to succeed, latency needs to improve and faster connectivity speeds are needed. Network bandwidth needs to be increased. The lags, packet drops, and network unreliability witnessed in today's 4G world makes the current state of the infrastructure unsuitable for building an envisioned metaverse experience. 5G will be the answer here,” an official post from the Huawei official said.

The market opportunity for the metaverse could reach $800 billion (roughly Rs. 59,58,700 crore) over the next two years, research reports suggest estimate.

Earlier this month, Nvidia had claimed that the automotive industries will soon begin to add a metaverse angle to their retail and industrial operations. With metaverse, automotive players are expected to increase the level of monitoring the vehicle production process. This would make implementing changes and modifications before it was late.

“The metaverse will allow geographically distant participants to enjoy realistic, spatially aware experiences. Delivering such an experience will require innovations in fields like hybrid local and remote real-time rendering, video compression, edge computing, and cross-layer visibility, as well as spectrum advocacy, work on metaverse readiness of future connectivity and cellular standards,” Purohit explains.

Latency, symmetric bandwidth, and quality of experience (QoS) are three parameters, that need to be powered by 5G or 6G Internet, to witness the metaverse grow to its full potential, he added.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Metaverse, Telecom, Web3
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Private Cryptocurrencies' Growth Can Precipitate Next Financial Crisis: RBI Governor
Featured video of the day
The Tech Scoop from Music Legend AR Rahman

Related Stories

Existing Telecom Infrastructure Insufficient to Sustain the Metaverse, Huawei Official Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Tipped to Take Place on February 1
  2. Redmi Note 12 Pro Series Appears on Flipkart Days Ahead of Its Launch
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked, Here's How Much It May Cost
  4. WhatsApp Banned 37.16 Lakh Accounts in India Last Month: Monthly Report
  5. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Design Revealed, Arbor Green Colour Confirmed: Details
  6. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  7. Moto G53 5G Global Variant Tipped to Get 6.6-Inch Full-HD+ OLED Display
  8. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: If Looks Were Everything
  9. Existing Telecom Infrastructure Can't Sustain the Metaverse: Huawei Official
  10. Ram Setu Prime Video Release Date Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G Spotted on TENAA, 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  2. Bitcoin Remains Under $17,000 Price Point, Several Altcoins See Small Profits: Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Tipped to Take Place on February 1
  4. Intel Splits Graphics Chip Unit Into Two, Consumer Graphics Division to Join Client Computing Group
  5. Samsung Galaxy A74 May Not Launch in 2023, Galaxy A54 Said to Be Top A-Series Model: Details
  6. Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Declares End of Cash Burn Ahead of Firm's Plans to Turn Cash Flow Positive
  7. Sam Bankman-Fried Flies to US After Extradition, Two Associates Plead Guilty to Fraud
  8. Existing Telecom Infrastructure Insufficient to Sustain the Metaverse, Huawei Official Says
  9. Private Cryptocurrencies' Growth Can Precipitate Next Financial Crisis: RBI Governor
  10. Elon Musk Says Twitter on Track to Be "Roughly Cash Flow Break-Even" in 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.