Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 to Start Tonight With Discounts on iPhone 16, Galaxy S24, Nothing Phone 3a, More

Flipkart Freedom Sale will end on August 8.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 July 2025 19:06 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 is currently live for Plus and VIP members

Highlights
  • iPhone 16e is available for Rs. 54,900 during the Flipkart Freedom Sale
  • Shoppers can benefit from no-cost EMI plans during the sale
  • Flipkart Plus members can redeem SuperCoins during Flipkart Freedom Sale
Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 is set to begin on August 1 for all users, while Plus and VIP members already have early access. This Independence Day-themed event will run for eight days, offering discounts on several smartphones from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Nothing, Realme, and Vivo. Flipkart has previewed some of the deals ahead of the sale. In addition to standard price cuts, buyers can take advantage of bank card cashback offers, no-cost EMI plans, and exchange deals.

The e-commerce company will open its Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 on August 1 at 12pm IST for all shoppers. The platform has partnered with ICICI Bank and BoB Card to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on credit card and EMI purchases. Shoppers can also benefit from no-cost EMI plans and exchange offers on eligible products. Additionally, Flipkart Plus members can redeem SuperCoins for extra savings.

Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025: Smartphone Offers

Flipkart is teasing its smartphone offers via a dedicated landing page on its website. As part of the Freedom Sale, the iPhone 16 will be available at Rs. 69,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 79,900. The Moto Edge 60 Fusion is listed for Rs. 20,999, a drop from the original price of Rs. 25,999. Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE will be sold at Rs. 35,999, compared to its regular price of Rs. 59,999, while the Galaxy S24 is set to retail at Rs. 46,999, lower than its original price of Rs. 74,999.

The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 16e is available for Rs. 54,900 during the Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025. The handset was launched with a price tag of Rs. 59,900. Nothing's Phone 3a is available for Rs. 21,999, down from the original price of Rs. 27,999. Similarly, the Vivo T4 5G will be sold for Rs. 20,999, down from Rs. 21,999.

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of Realme GT 6 is listed for Rs. 27,999, compared to the actual price of Rs. 32,999. Poco F7 5G is available for Rs. 29,999, down from Rs. 31,999.

Besides smartphones and electronics, the sale will bring offers on lifestyle products, wearables, groceries, home appliances and furniture, among others. Multiple new smartphones are scheduled to launch during the sale period.

Interested shoppers can trade in their old devices to receive extra savings on their purchase. They can avail of no-cost EMI offers and payment-based offers. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can get additional cashback. During its Freedom Sale 2025, Flipkart will offer multiple limited-period offers on products. The sale will be live on Flipkart's Minutes as well. The Flipkart Freedom Sale will conclude on August 8.

Meanwhile, Amazon is hosting its Great Freedom Festival Sale, offering a wide range of discounts across different categories. Shoppers are advised to compare offers across platforms to grab the best deals on their desired products.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Services Rolling Out in Surat, Meerut, and Seven Other Cities With Special Introductory Offers

