DogMan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This American Animated Movie Online?

DogMan is an American animated action comedy. Peter Hashtings directs it, and he has surely brought Dav Pilkey's best-selling books to life. It is an interesting story about a half-dog, half-human creature that was created after a police officer and his K-9 were fused. The dog's instincts cause him trouble, but he is determined to fight crime. The enemy is clever, Petey the cat. Later, he becomes friends with Li'l Petey, who is a clone of Petey. Now what happens next is something to watch: DogMan will premiere on Jio Hotstar.

When and Where to Watch DogMan?

Cast and Crew

Peter Hashtings directed this animated action comedy film, which is based on the best-selling book series by Dav Pilkey. The movie includes a stellar voice cast, including Pete Davidson, Lil Rey Howery, Isla Fisher, Poppy Liu, Stephen Root, Billy Boyd, and Ricky Gervais.

The Storyline of DogMan

DogMan is an American action comedy in animated form. It is directed by Peter Hashtings and based on Dav Pilkey's best-selling books of all time. It is the story of a police officer with his K-9, who is a half-dog and half-human as they get fused. They face challenges and some funny scenes, and he is on a mission to protect his country and fight crime. His only enemy is Petey the cat. Later, through some challenges, he becomes friends with Li'l Petey's Clone, and together they show that kindness is a trait of heroes.

Reception

