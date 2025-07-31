Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo smartphones, featuring built-in centrifugal fans, were initially launched in China in the fourth week of July. Their India launch has been confirmed and is expected soon. Gadgets 360 had earlier exclusively reported that the phones would likely arrive in early August. A new report supports this and provides a more specific timeline. The Indian variants are expected to closely resemble their Chinese counterparts. They will support both active and passive cooling systems for thermal management.

Oppo K13 Turbo, K13 Turbo Pro India Launch Timeline (Expected)

Gadgets 360 had previously exclusively reported that the Oppo K13 Turbo and the K13 Turbo Pro will launch in India in early August. A new GSMArena report claims that the phones will launch in the country between August 11 and August 14. A live Flipkart microsite confirms that the series will be available for purchase via the e-commerce site alongside the Oppo India e-store.

In a press release, the company has confirmed that the Oppo K13 Turbo and the K13 Turbo Pro smartphones will be equipped with active and passive cooling systems. The former features a variable-speed centrifugal fan that spins at 18,000 rpm and uses ultra-thin 0.1mm blades. It is claimed to move more air through the system while reducing power consumption and minimising vibration noise.

The Oppo K13 Turbo series handsets also include a large 7,000 sq mm vapour chamber, along with a 19,000 sq mm graphite layer for passive heat dissipation.

The inbuilt fan modules of the Oppo K13 Turbo smartphones are claimed to meet IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 for water resistance. They pack a 7,000mAh battery each. The base model gets a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, while the Pro variant carries a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. They feature 6.80-inch 1.5K AMOLED displays, 50-megapixel dual rear camera units and 16-megapixel selfie shooters.

