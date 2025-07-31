Vivo T4R 5G was launched in India on Thursday. The smartphone comes with a 120Hz quad-curved AMOLED display. According to the company, it is the slimmest handset with a quad-curved display. The phone measures 7.39mm in thickness and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. It is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor. At the front, it carries a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset is claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.

Vivo T4R 5G Price in India, Availability

Vivo T4R 5G price in India starts at Rs. 19,499 for the 8GB + 128GB option. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB cost Rs. 21,499 and Rs. 23,499, respectively. The phone will be available for purchase via the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart and select retail stores starting August 5. It is offered in Arctic White and Twilight Blue colourways.

Vivo T4R 5G Specification, Features

The Vivo T4R 5G features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,392 pixels) quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness level of up to 1,800 nits, HDR10+ support, and SGS certification for low blue light emissions. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The handset ships with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15.

In the camera department, the Vivo T4R 5G features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel bokeh camera at the back, and a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. Both front and rear cameras support video recording at 4K resolution.

The Vivo T4R 5G is backed by a 5,700mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. It is claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and splash resistance. For security, it has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. The handset supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. It measures 7.39 mm in thickness and weighs 183.5 g.

