Technology News
English Edition

Google Pixel 10 Series Price and Offers Leaked Ahead of August 20 Launch

Google Pixel 10 series is said to launch at the same price as the Pixel 9 lineup, with no increase anticipated.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 July 2025 11:18 IST
Google Pixel 10 Series Price and Offers Leaked Ahead of August 20 Launch

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 10 series will be unveiled on August 20

Highlights
  • In the US, the Pixel 10 may start at $799 (roughly Rs. 70,000)
  • The Pixel 10 Pro can begin at at $999 (roughly Rs. 87,500)
  • The Google Pixel Pro Fold could start at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,57,600)
Advertisement

Google Pixel 10 series is set to be unveiled at a Made by Google event on August 20. Ahead of the launch, the US and Canadian prices of the handsets have been leaked, along with details of launch offers. An earlier leak also revealed the expected European pricing for the upcoming series. The lineup is likely to include a base Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and a 10 Pro Fold . The phones are expected to be powered by Tensor G5 chipsets and ship with Android 16.

Google Pixel 10 Series Price, Offers (Expected)

According to an Android Headlines report, the launch price of the Google Pixel 10 series will remain the same as the price of the Pixel 9 lineup. The only difference from the preceding lineup is that the Pixel 10 Pro XL handset is expected to drop the 128GB option and will offer 256GB storage in the base variant.

In the US, the price of the base Google Pixel 10 is expected to start at $799 (roughly Rs. 70,000) for the 128GB option, and the 256GB variant will likely cost $899 (roughly Rs. 78,800). In Canada, these variants are said to be priced at CAD 1,099 (roughly Rs. 69,700) and CAD 1,229 (roughly Rs. 77,900), respectively.

Google Pixel 10 Pro will start at $999 (roughly Rs. 87,500) in the US and CAD 1,349 (roughly Rs. 85,500) in Canada, for the starting 128GB option. The 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants are expected to be priced at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 96,300), $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,13,800), and $1,449 (roughly Rs. 1,26,900), respectively, in the US. In neighbouring Canada, the same variants are tipped to cost CAD 1,479 (roughly Rs. 93,800), CAD 1,679 (roughly Rs. 1,06,500), and CAD 1,949 (roughly Rs. 1,23,600), respectively.

The 256GB option of the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is expected to be listed at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,05,000) and CAD 1,629 (roughly Rs. 1,03,300). The 512GB and 1TB versions could be marked at $1,319 (roughly Rs. 1,15,600) or CAD 1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,14,100), and $1,549 (roughly Rs. 1,35,700) or CAD 2,099 (roughly Rs. 1,33,100), respectively.

Lastly, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to have a starting price of $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,57,600) in the US and CAD 2,399 (roughly Rs. 1,52,100) in Canada, for its 256GB storage option. The 512GB and 1TB variants will likely cost $1,919 (roughly Rs. 1,68,100) and $2,419 (roughly Rs. 2,11,900), respectively, in the US. While in Canada, they may be priced at CAD 2,569 (roughly Rs. 1,62,900) and CAD 2,869 (roughly Rs. 1,81,900). 

According to the report, customers who purchase the standard Pixel 10 will receive six months of the Google AI Pro plan, which includes access to Gemini Advanced features and 2TB of Google One storage. Pixel 10 Pro buyers, including those who get Pixel 10 Pro XL or Pixel 10 Pro Fold, will get a full year of Google AI Pro. Additionally, all Pixel 10 series buyers will reportedly receive six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Premium.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Series, Pixel 10 Price, Pixel 10 Pro Price, Pixel 10 Pro XL Price, Pixel 10 Pro Fold Price, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
From Silicon to Street: How Qualcomm is Pushing India's Automotive Landscape
Top 5 Ink Tank Printers Under Rs. 15,000 for Reliable Home Printing in 2025

Related Stories

Google Pixel 10 Series Price and Offers Leaked Ahead of August 20 Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 15 5G Series With 144Hz AMOLED Screens Goes on Sale in India
  2. Acer Nitro Lite 16 Launched in India With GeForce RTX 4050 GPU: See Price
  3. Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: Best Deals on Smartphones, Tablets and More
  4. Moto G86 Power 5G Launched in India With 6,720mAh Battery: Price, Features
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: Best Deals on Realme Phones Revealed
  6. Garudan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Action Drama Online?
  7. Vivo T4R 5G Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Vivo X Fold 5 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  9. Asus ROG Xbox Ally, Xbox Ally X Preorders Could Begin on This Date
  10. Qualcomm Showcases Snapdragon Digital Chassis Solutions at Auto Day 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Lineup Could See Price Hikes Across the Board, Except for Standard Model
  2. Google Pixel 10 Series Price and Offers Leaked Ahead of August 20 Launch
  3. Vivo T4R 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features and Specifications
  4. Asus ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X Price in Europe, Preorder Date Leaked
  5. OnePlus 13, Nord 5 Series, Buds Pro 3, and More Go on Sale at Discounted Prices During OnePlus Independence Day Sale
  6. Meta Reportedly Plans to Make Job Applicants Use AI Tools While Taking Coding Tests
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra IECEE Certification Listing Reportedly Reveals Battery, Charging Specifications
  8. Google’s Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast Video Generation Models Now Generally Available to Developers via Vertex AI
  9. Adobe Photoshop Introduces AI-Powered Harmonize Tool That Can Blend Objects Into a Composition
  10. iOS 26 Enables Safari's Advanced Fingerprinting Protection Feature by Default
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »