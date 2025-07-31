Google Pixel 10 series is set to be unveiled at a Made by Google event on August 20. Ahead of the launch, the US and Canadian prices of the handsets have been leaked, along with details of launch offers. An earlier leak also revealed the expected European pricing for the upcoming series. The lineup is likely to include a base Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and a 10 Pro Fold . The phones are expected to be powered by Tensor G5 chipsets and ship with Android 16.

Google Pixel 10 Series Price, Offers (Expected)

According to an Android Headlines report, the launch price of the Google Pixel 10 series will remain the same as the price of the Pixel 9 lineup. The only difference from the preceding lineup is that the Pixel 10 Pro XL handset is expected to drop the 128GB option and will offer 256GB storage in the base variant.

In the US, the price of the base Google Pixel 10 is expected to start at $799 (roughly Rs. 70,000) for the 128GB option, and the 256GB variant will likely cost $899 (roughly Rs. 78,800). In Canada, these variants are said to be priced at CAD 1,099 (roughly Rs. 69,700) and CAD 1,229 (roughly Rs. 77,900), respectively.

Google Pixel 10 Pro will start at $999 (roughly Rs. 87,500) in the US and CAD 1,349 (roughly Rs. 85,500) in Canada, for the starting 128GB option. The 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants are expected to be priced at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 96,300), $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,13,800), and $1,449 (roughly Rs. 1,26,900), respectively, in the US. In neighbouring Canada, the same variants are tipped to cost CAD 1,479 (roughly Rs. 93,800), CAD 1,679 (roughly Rs. 1,06,500), and CAD 1,949 (roughly Rs. 1,23,600), respectively.

The 256GB option of the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is expected to be listed at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,05,000) and CAD 1,629 (roughly Rs. 1,03,300). The 512GB and 1TB versions could be marked at $1,319 (roughly Rs. 1,15,600) or CAD 1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,14,100), and $1,549 (roughly Rs. 1,35,700) or CAD 2,099 (roughly Rs. 1,33,100), respectively.

Lastly, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to have a starting price of $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,57,600) in the US and CAD 2,399 (roughly Rs. 1,52,100) in Canada, for its 256GB storage option. The 512GB and 1TB variants will likely cost $1,919 (roughly Rs. 1,68,100) and $2,419 (roughly Rs. 2,11,900), respectively, in the US. While in Canada, they may be priced at CAD 2,569 (roughly Rs. 1,62,900) and CAD 2,869 (roughly Rs. 1,81,900).

According to the report, customers who purchase the standard Pixel 10 will receive six months of the Google AI Pro plan, which includes access to Gemini Advanced features and 2TB of Google One storage. Pixel 10 Pro buyers, including those who get Pixel 10 Pro XL or Pixel 10 Pro Fold, will get a full year of Google AI Pro. Additionally, all Pixel 10 series buyers will reportedly receive six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Premium.