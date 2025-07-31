Technology News
Starlink’s Unintended Signals Threaten Astronomical Research, Study Finds

Starlink’s satellite emissions affect up to 30% of space images, raising concerns among astronomers about radio astronomy interference.

Updated: 31 July 2025 21:32 IST
Photo Credit: SpaceX

  • Curtin University analyzed 76 million radio images
  • 703 satellites emitted signals at 150.8 MHz
  • Experts say current regulations don’t cover unintended emissions
Astronomers have concerns over SpaceX's Starlink connection, as the world is interlinked by the Starlink internet service, but there are big concerns about it. The satellite is interfering with the universe's observation, and these fears have been confirmed by Curtin University. As per the analysis of 76 million images from the prototype station, it was found that the Starlink satellite emissions affect up to 30 percent images in some datasets. This kind of interference could change the outcome of the research that depends on that data.

As per NASA, it was found that from 1,806 Starlink satellites, there occurred 112,000 radio emissions. Further, it was observed that much of the interference is not deliberate. Some satellites detected emitting data in bands in which no signals are present at all. This includes 703 satellites that were identified at 150.8 MHz. This is meant to be protected for radio astronomy, as said by study lead Dylan Grigg.

Grigg observed that these unintended emissions might have come from onboard electronics. Astronomers can't easily predict or filter these out as they are not part of the intentional signal. The International Telecommunication Union regulate the satellite emissions for protecting astronomical observations, current rules, and focuses on the intentional transmissions and does not address these unintended emissions, as said by Steven Tingay. Executive director of the Curtin Institute of Radio Astronomy.

Calls Grow for Policy Updates to Safeguard Radio Astronomy

The problem is not just the Starlink Satellite; the team found that it currently has the most expansive constellation, including around 7,000 satellites, which can be deployed during the survey. However, the satellite network can release non-deliberate transmissions too.

Tingay said that it is crucial to note that Starlink is not disturbing the current regulations, so there is nothing wrong with it. He further added that we hope this study adds support for the international efforts and updates the policies which control the impact of this technology on the radio astronomy that is currently going on.

 

Starlink, SpaceX, Radio Astronomy
  1. Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 Highlights: Best Deals on Phones, Tablets and More
  2. Google Pixel 9a Review: A Really Good Buy
  3. Vivo T4R 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC
  4. Samsung Launches Galaxy Book 4 Edge AI PC in India With These Features
  5. Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 to Start Tonight; Smartphone Deals Teased
  6. Google Pixel 10 Series Price, Offers Leaked Ahead of August 20 Launch
  7. iQOO Z10 Turbo+, TWS Air 3 Pro Launch Date Confirmed: Specifications
  8. Nothing OS 4.0 Closed Beta for the Phone 3 Begins: Know How to Apply
#Latest Stories
  1. PSR J0922+0638 Pulsar Keeps Glitching Every 550 Days, Scientists Are Intrigued
  2. Starlink’s Unintended Signals Threaten Astronomical Research, Study Finds
  3. DogMan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This American Animated Movie Online?
  4. Love Hurts OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Xbox Game Pass Hit Nearly $5 Billion in Revenue for the First Time in FY 2025, Microsoft Says
  6. Samsung Tri-Fold Phone to Launch in H2 2025; Galaxy S25 FE Teased to Debut Earlier
  7. Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 to Start Tonight With Discounts on iPhone 16, Galaxy S24, Nothing Phone 3a, More
  8. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Services Rolling Out in Surat, Meerut, and Seven Other Cities With Special Introductory Offers
  9. Qualcomm Said to be Developing Another High-End Chipset; Could Offer Snapdragon 8 Elite-Level Performance
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge Could Bring Battery Improvements Over Their Predecessors
