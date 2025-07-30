Technology News
English Edition
Live Now

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 Highlights: Top Deals on Flagship Smartphones, Gaming Laptops, Smart TVs and More

Amazon says customers can avail of an additional 10 percent discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions.

Written by David Delima, Shaurya Tomer | Updated: 31 July 2025 18:02 IST
Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 Highlights: Top Deals on Flagship Smartphones, Gaming Laptops, Smart TVs and More
Highlights
  • Amazon's annual Great Freedom Festival Sale began on July 31
  • The sale event brings discounts on the iPhone 15 and many other phones
  • Customers can use bank discounts during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
Advertisement

Amazon Sale 2025: Top TWS Earphone Deals During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival SaleThe first day of Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival Sale has been quite eventful, with several deals and offers on electronics products. You can take advantage of discounts on truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones that are priced between Rs. 699 and Rs. 20,000 during the sale, but we’ve compiled a list of wearables from brands like JBL, OnePlus, and Redmi that can be purchased under Rs. 10,000.Find out about the best deals on the TWS earphones during the sale

2025-07-31T17:59:46+0530

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: Best Offers on Budget Soundbars Planning to buy a new soundbar for your smart TV? You don’t have to burn a hole in your pocket, especially if you are on a budget. As part of the sale that began today on Amazon, you can buy a new soundbar from brands like Mivi, Zebronics, Boat, Crossbeats, and AmazonBasics. Don’t forget to use your credit card (if it’s eligible) to receive an additional discount on these soundbars.Read more on the best budget soundbar deals here

2025-07-31T17:32:27+0530

Amazon Sale 2025: Oppo Reno 14 5G (256GB) Price Falls to Rs. 35,199If you use an SBI credit card to purchase the Oppo Reno 14 5G on Amazon, you can avail of a 10 percent instant discount that drops the effective price to Rs. 35,199. The handset was launched earlier this month at Rs. 37,999 for the 256GB variant. You can get up to Rs. 36,098 as an exchange discount, if you trade in an eligible smartphone. Find out more details about this deal via the Oppo Reno 14 5G listing on Amazon

2025-07-31T16:57:10+0530

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: Top Smart TV Deals Under Rs. 50,000You don’t have to spend a lot of money on a smart TV, if you want a 4K model from popular brands like Samsung, LG, or Toshiba. Several smart TV models are now prices between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 43,990 (inclusive of bank discounts) and are worth considering during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.Read on for the best deals on smart TVs under Rs. 50,000 on Amazon

2025-07-31T16:16:13+0530

Amazon Sale 2025: iPad Air With 11-Inch Display, M3 Chip Under Rs. 49,500Apple’s latest M3 iPad Air features an M3 chip with Apple Intelligence features, and a 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and you can now purchase the base model with 128GB of storage for Rs. 49,400 if you purchase the tablet using an ICICI Bank credit card. Keep in mind that this 5 percent cashback offer is only valid for Prime members, while other customers can avail of a 3 percent cashback offer.Find out more about this M3 iPad Air discount here

2025-07-31T15:55:59+0530

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: Best Discounts on Gaming LaptopsGaming laptops from several brands, such as HP, Asus (ROG/ TUF), Lenovo, Dell, and Acer are available at discounted prices, as part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. Don’t forget to check whether you can exchange your older laptop model for an additional discount. Make sure to check the prices of some of these deals using a price tracker, to make sure you’re getting the best deal on Amazon.Here’s a list of some of the best gaming laptops with discounts on Amazon

2025-07-31T15:31:49+0530

Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus Watch 2 and OnePlus Watch 2R DiscountsDuring the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, you can purchase the OnePlus Watch 2 and OnePlus Watch 2R at effective prices of Rs. 13,499 and Rs. 12,499. These discounts include the sale event’s bank offer, which requires an SBI credit card. You can find out more about these wearables by reading our reviews of both smartwatches on Gadgets 360.OnePlus Watch 2 at Rs. 13,499OnePlus Watch 2R at Rs. 12,499

2025-07-31T15:05:19+0530

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: Top Offers on Samsung PhonesWhether you’re looking to purchase last year’s flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (now on sale at Rs. 79,999) or the budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy M06 5G (currently priced at Rs. 8,499), the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is a great time to consider upgrading your smartphone. The prices mentioned above are inclusive of bank offers, and you can check our list of deals on Samsung smartphones.Here are the best offers on Samsung smartphones on Amazon during the sale

2025-07-31T14:30:15+0530

Amazon Sale 2025: Xiaomi Pad 7 Price Drops Under Rs. 25,000 With Card OffersThe Xiaomi Pad 7, which is usually priced around Rs. 27,000, is currently listed at Rs. 25,999. It has a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, along with 128GB of storage and a 3.2K display. SBI credit card holders can purchase the tablet with an additional Rs. 2,000 discount, which brings the effective price of the tablet down to Rs. 23,999. Find out more about the Xiaomi Pad 7 deal here

2025-07-31T14:02:40+0530

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: Grab the PlayStation 5 Slim at Rs. 50,990Sony’s PlayStation 5 Slim, which is usually available for Rs. 54,990 is currently priced at Rs. 52,990. However, if you use an SBI credit card to purchase the gaming console, you can avail of an instant discount, which lowers the cost of the PlayStation 5 Slim by Rs. 2,000. The e-commerce platform has also listed no cost EMI plans on eligible credit cards during the sale.Check the listing for the PlayStation 5 Slim on Amazon for more details

2025-07-31T13:41:02+0530

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Offers on Smartphones, Laptops, Smart TVs and MoreNot sure where to look for deals on smartphones, smart TVs and laptops? Amazon’s website now lists several offers on these products, but we’ve compiled a list of the best offers on products like the iPhone 15, the Kindle Paperwhite (10th Gen), and HP 15 Intel Ultra 5. These devices are currently discounted during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, and you can also exchange older products to get an additional discount.Read our list of the best offers on smartphones and other products

2025-07-31T13:07:58+0530

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: Top Deals on Amazon Echo DevicesThanks to the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, you can purchase Echo-branded speakers from the e-commerce platform at discounted prices. For example, the Amazon Echo Pop is currently priced at Rs. 3,949, while the 5th generation Amazon Echo Dot is priced at Rs. 5,499. You can also take advantage of an additional 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit card transactions, during the sale.Visit Amazon’s Echo devices page to check out these deals

2025-07-31T12:47:15+0530

Amazon Sale 2025: Apple’s M1 MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)Launched in 2020 at Rs. 92,900, the M1 MacBook Air is still a capable laptop and Apple’s most affordable model available today. As part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, you can purchase the MacBook Air with an M1 chip, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage for Rs. 54,990, and use eligible bank cards to lower the price by an additional Rs. 1,500.Check the listing for Apple’s M1 MacBook Air on Amazon

2025-07-31T12:19:20+0530

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: All Customers Can Now Access the SaleAmazon’s annual Great Freedom Festival sale is now open to all customers, which means that you can buy various consumer electronics devices at discounted prices, even if you don’t have an Amazon Prime membership. You can also use eligible bank offers or exchange discounts on certain products to lower the final price of the device you’re purchasing during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. Take a look at the best deals on laptops during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale

2025-07-31T12:00:43+0530

Amazon Sale 2025: Only 10 Minutes Until the Sale BeginsWhile the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale kicked off at midnight for Prime members, everyone else will be able to access the discounts and offers in another 10 minutes. Make sure to add your payment information to your account, especially if you have an SBI credit card, so that you can make purchases seamlessly when the sale begins. You can also keep track of all the discounts during the sale, right here on Gadgets 360.Here’s a peek at some of the top smartphone deals on Amazon

2025-07-31T11:50:38+0530

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: Best Offers on Realme PhonesAre you looking for a new smartphone? The ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale brings discounts and deals on smartphones like the Realme GT 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 80 Pro, and the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G. Meanwhile, the recently launched Realme Nazro 80 Lite 4G model goes on sale for the first time today. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best deals on Realme phones during the sale.Here’s our list of the best deals on Realme smartphones during the Great Freedom Festival sale

2025-07-31T11:32:48+0530

Amazon Sale 2025: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Price SlashedThe Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 was launched in 2023 at Rs. 43,999 for the 47mm model with LTE connectivity. During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, customers can purchase this smartwatch at an effective price of Rs. 18,840, which is inclusive of a Rs. 3,000 bank offer. Customers who don’t have an eligible credit card will have to shell out Rs. 21,849 for this Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 model.Find out more about this deal via the listing for the Galaxy Watch 6 on Amazon

2025-07-31T11:09:32+0530

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: iPhone 16e Price Drops Under Rs. 50,000 Apple's iPhone 16e, which was launched earlier this year, is now available for less than Rs. 50,000, as part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. Customers can get an additional Rs. 1,000 off using an SBI credit card. Meanwhile, Amazon is also offering up to Rs. 47,200 when you trade in an eligible smartphone, but you’ll need to exchange a considerably high-end older phone to avail of this discount.Here’s how much the iPhone 16e costs during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale

2025-07-31T10:49:48+0530

Amazon Sale 2025: Wireless Earphones on Sale at Discounted PricesDuring the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, various wireless earphones such as the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on sale at deeply discounted prices. However, using an SBI credit card can lower the price of these products even further, making it one of the best times to purchase a wireless headset from brands like OnePlus, Apple, Samsung, and Sony. Check out the top deals on wireless earphones here

2025-07-31T10:26:23+0530

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: Sale Timings for All Customers While Prime members can already avail of discounts during the Amazon Freedom Festival sale, these deals will only be available to other customers at 12pm (noon). Most of the platform’s sale events offer early access to Amazon Prime subscribers, except for Prime Day, which is restricted to members. Here are some of the best deals on laptops that Prime members can avail of right now

2025-07-31T10:03:18+0530

Amazon Sale 2025 LIVE: If you're shopping for a smartphone this Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025, you can make the process of transitioning from your old handset to the new phone easier with the e-commerce giant's Phone Set Up service. It starts at Rs. 349 and provides you with a hassle-free phone set up service at the time of delivery. Amazon says trained technicians will unbox the new handset, set up your SIM and memory card, transfer data from your old phone, and give you a demo of all the features. You can read more about the Amazon Phone Set Up service here

2025-07-31T09:35:10+0530

Amazon Sale 2025 LIVE: A premium smartwatch without a price? That has been made possible by the Amazon Great Freedom Festival. The OnePlus Watch 2 is the company's flagship smartwatch from 2024. If it has been on your wishlist, then you can grab it right now at a steal price. It is listed on Amazon with a price tag of Rs. 27,999 but you can buy it at a net effective price of Rs. 13,499 (inclusive of all offers). The OnePlus Watch 2 (Review) comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, Snapdragon W5 chipset with Wear OS, IP68 durability rating, and up to 100 hours of battery life. Buy Now at Rs. 13,499

2025-07-31T09:26:31+0530

Amazon Sale 2025 LIVE: Among the highlights during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 are the deals on iQOO smartphones. There are massive discounts on models across flagship and mid-range categories. The iQOO 13 (Buy here), which has an MRP of Rs. 69,999, can be purchased for as low as Rs. 52,999. Alternatively, the iQOO Z10 (Buy here) can bought at the lowest effective price of Rs. 19,999 against its MRP of Rs. 15,999. There are offers on iQOO Neo 10 and iQOO Neo 10R models too. Here are all the best deals on iQOO smartphones during the Amazon sale

2025-07-31T09:15:47+0530

Amazon Sale 2025 LIVE: If you're in the market for a beginner laptop priced around the Rs. 30,000 mark, then this blockbuster deal might be for you. The Asus Vivobook 15 is down to a net effective price of Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 49,990) during Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025. The laptop is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, complemented by 16GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch display and you also get a lifetime Microsoft Office Home 2024 subscription.Buy Now at Rs. 29,990

2025-07-31T09:02:59+0530

Amazon Sale 2025 LIVE: Shopping for new TWS earphones? If a premium offering is on your mind, then look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. They are usually listed on Amazon at Rs. 24,999. However, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 becomes a great avenue to get them at a heavily discounted price. You can grab them for as low as Rs. 11,999 (inclusive of all offers). The e-commerce giant also offers up to Rs. 6,000 off on SBI Credit Card transactions, along with no-cost EMI options.Buy Now at Rs. 11,999

2025-07-31T08:51:16+0530

Amazon Sale 2025 LIVE: The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is down to a net effective price of Rs. 79,999 from its listed MRP of Rs. 1,34,999. Notably, this discounted price is without any bank or coupon-based discounts applied, which means you can further drive down its price by utilising them. Exchange offers can also be applied if you wish to trade-in your current phone for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and offers popular Galaxy AI features like Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, and Google's Circle to Search.Buy Now at Rs. 79,999

2025-07-31T08:43:35+0530

Amazon Sale 2025 LIVE: For maximum discounts, you can avail of bank offers during the sale. Amazon has partnered with SBI Card to offer a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 5,250 on purchases made using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. Additionally, customers can also carry out transactions with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card for 5 percent unlimited cashback. There is also an assured 5 percent cashback on Amazon Pay UPI, easing the financial burden of your purchases.

2025-07-31T08:31:08+0530

Amazon Sale 2025 LIVE: During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 is available for Rs. 58,249 (inclusive of bank offers). The phone is originally listed with a price tag of Rs. 79,900. You can also get a discount of up to Rs. 47,150 by availing exchange offers and trading in your old handset. Then there are Amazon Pay-based discounts and no-cost EMI options too, which could help further lower the price of the iPhone 15.Buy Now at Rs. 58249 on Amazon

2025-07-31T08:21:46+0530

Amazon Sale 2025 LIVE: The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale has already begun today (July 31) at 12am IST for Prime members, giving them a head start on some of the deals. For all users in India, it begins at 12pm IST. Shoppers can expect deals across smartphones, accessories, laptops, home appliances, Amazon devices, and more during the sale. Here are some of the smartphone deals that you can avail of during the sale right now: Best Smartphone Deals During Amazon Sale 2025

2025-07-31T08:11:11+0530

Amazon Great Freedom Festival, the company's annual sale event that begins before Independence Day, kicked off at midnight for Prime members, while all customers got access to the discounts, deals, and offers at 12pm (noon). The platform previously revealed that the prices of laptops, smartphones, wireless earphones, household appliances, and other consumer electronics devices will be discounted during the sale event. Customers can also take advantage of exchange discounts and offers on eligible bank cards to lower the cost of their purchases.

For example, customers can take advantage of a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit cards and EMI transactions during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale. Customers can also avail of a 5 percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card transactions. Several products are also available with no-cost EMI offers that make it easier to purchase the devices in your wishlist.

If you want to stay up to date on all the best deals during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, you can keep an eye on the Gadgets 360 website. We'll post roundups of the best smartphones, laptops, tablets, TWS earphones, computer accessories, household appliances, and other products during the sale. Don't forget to follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube for other sale-related updates.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025, Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, Sale Offers, Great Freedom Sale, Amazon India, Amazon
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: Best Deals on iQOO Phones Revealed Ahead of Sale
Form, Fatigue & Feedback: Why the Galaxy Watch8 Is the Most Holistic Running Watch Yet

Related Stories

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 Highlights: Top Deals on Flagship Smartphones, Gaming Laptops, Smart TVs and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 Highlights: Best Deals on Phones, Tablets and More
  2. Google Pixel 9a Review: A Really Good Buy
  3. Vivo T4R 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC
  4. Samsung Launches Galaxy Book 4 Edge AI PC in India With These Features
  5. Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 to Start Tonight; Smartphone Deals Teased
  6. Google Pixel 10 Series Price, Offers Leaked Ahead of August 20 Launch
  7. iQOO Z10 Turbo+, TWS Air 3 Pro Launch Date Confirmed: Specifications
  8. Nothing OS 4.0 Closed Beta for the Phone 3 Begins: Know How to Apply
#Latest Stories
  1. PSR J0922+0638 Pulsar Keeps Glitching Every 550 Days, Scientists Are Intrigued
  2. Starlink’s Unintended Signals Threaten Astronomical Research, Study Finds
  3. DogMan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This American Animated Movie Online?
  4. Love Hurts OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Xbox Game Pass Hit Nearly $5 Billion in Revenue for the First Time in FY 2025, Microsoft Says
  6. Samsung Tri-Fold Phone to Launch in H2 2025; Galaxy S25 FE Teased to Debut Earlier
  7. Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 to Start Tonight With Discounts on iPhone 16, Galaxy S24, Nothing Phone 3a, More
  8. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Services Rolling Out in Surat, Meerut, and Seven Other Cities With Special Introductory Offers
  9. Qualcomm Said to be Developing Another High-End Chipset; Could Offer Snapdragon 8 Elite-Level Performance
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge Could Bring Battery Improvements Over Their Predecessors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »