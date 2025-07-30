Amazon Great Freedom Festival, the company's annual sale event that begins before Independence Day, kicked off at midnight for Prime members, while all customers got access to the discounts, deals, and offers at 12pm (noon). The platform previously revealed that the prices of laptops, smartphones, wireless earphones, household appliances, and other consumer electronics devices will be discounted during the sale event. Customers can also take advantage of exchange discounts and offers on eligible bank cards to lower the cost of their purchases.

For example, customers can take advantage of a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit cards and EMI transactions during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale. Customers can also avail of a 5 percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card transactions. Several products are also available with no-cost EMI offers that make it easier to purchase the devices in your wishlist.

