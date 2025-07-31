Samsung has announced its financial results for the second quarter of the current year alongside its plan for the second half of 2025. The South Korean tech giant confirmed the launch of several new products in the remaining months of the ongoing year. This includes the arrival of the brand's long-awaited triple fold smartphone and its Project Moohan extended reality (XR) headset. The company teased the launch timeline of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE handset as well.

Samsung Confirms Galaxy S25 FE, Tri-Fold Phone, XR Headset Launch in H2 2025

In the Q2 2025 earnings call, Samsung's VP of the Mobile Experience division, Daniel Araujo, said that the Galaxy S25 FE will see an earlier launch. This suggests that the phone could arrive in global markets in August or early September, as the Galaxy S24 FE was launched in late September last year.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to come with an Exynos 2400 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It will likely run on One UI 8 and pack a 4,900mAh battery. For optics, it may get a 50-megapixel triple rear camera and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset could be sold in icy blue, jetblack, navy, and white shades.

Samsung added that its Tri-Fold smartphone and its extended reality (XR) headset are set to be unveiled in H2 2025. The latter, called Project Moohan, was recently spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset.

Meanwhile, Samsung is expected to name the triple-fold smartphone the Galaxy Z TriFold. It is tipped to be introduced in the markets in October. Earlier reports claimed that the handset could be called the Samsung G Fold.

Samsung will also unveil the Galaxy Tab S11 series in the months to come. It will introduce new entry-level smartphones in its Galaxy A series as well. These could be the Galaxy A17 5G and the Galaxy A07, which recently surfaced online.