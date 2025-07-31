Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 started at noon on July 31. Amazon Prime users received early access to the sale offers from midnight. During the sale, a wide variety of personal gadgets, including laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and smartphones, are being offered at discounted prices. Handsets from leading brands like OnePlus, iQOO, Xiaomi, and Realme are available at considerably lower rates than their listed prices. Over and above the sale prices, the effective prices can be further lowered with additional benefits.

ICICI credit card users and customers choosing EMI options will get an instant 10 percent discount. Additionally, select bank cardholders can avail up to Rs. 2,000 cashback. Coupon discounts worth Rs. 500 can be availed on certain purchases. Notably, the effective sale prices mentioned below already include these promotional offers.

Previously, we have told you about the best deals on iQOO and Realme smartphones. We have also compiled a list of the top discounts on smart wearables like TWS earphones. Here we have listed the best discount offers you can get on Samsung smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is listed at an MRP of Rs. 1,64,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option. Inclusive of all offers, it can be purchased at the lowest effective price of Rs. 1,24,999. The 12GB + 256GB configuration of the Galaxy S24 Ultra can be bought for as low as Rs. 79,999, down from its MRP of Rs. 1,34,999. The Galaxy M36 5G handset has an MRP of Rs. 22,999 for its 6GB + 128GB option. During the sale, buyers can get it at the lowest effective rate of Rs. 15,999.

Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones in Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G Rs. 1,64,999 Rs. 1,24,999 Buy Now Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G Rs. 1,34,999 Rs. 79,999 Buy Now Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Rs. 42,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Rs. 22,999 Rs. 15,999 Buy Now Samsung Galaxy M16 5G Rs. 15,999 Rs. 10,749 Buy Now Samsung Galaxy M06 5G Rs. 13,999 Rs. 8,499 Buy Now

