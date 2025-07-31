Love Hurts OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Love Hurts by Jonathan Eusebio is a story of a realtor who is forced back into his violent past when his past lover resurfaces. Once upon a time, he faked her death, and Eve lied to his crime boss. As the assassins are after them and his lover, Rose, they hold some evidence that could bring his crime boss down. Now, how the two save their life and what Marvin Gable, the realtor, chooses, love or the old life, is something to watch on Jio Hotstar.

When and Where to Watch Love Hurts?

Jonathan Eusebio's Love Hurts is ready to stream on Jio Hotstar from August 07, 2025, onwards.

Cast of Love Hurts

Love Hurts is directed by Jonathan Eusebio and written by Matthew Murray, Josh Stoddard, and Luke Passmore. It is produced by Guy Danella, David Leitch, Kelly McCormick, and Ben Ormand. The star cast comprises Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose, Mustafa Shakir, Lio Tipton, Daniel Wu, Cam Gigandet, Marshawn Lynch, Andre Eriksen, Rhys Darby, Sean Astin and others.

The Storyline

Love Hurts is a story of a realtor who is forced back into his violent past when he meets his past lover.. In order to save her, he fights and lies to this criminal boss, as he has faked her death. Now, assassins are behind him, and his lady love holds evidence that can bring his criminal boss to his knees. They gather help from the quirky allies, fighting the enemies and also confronting their old wounds. In the end, he chooses his love over violence and redemption over blood ties.

Reception

