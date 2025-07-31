Technology News
MIT Just Proved Einstein Wrong in the Famous Double-Slit Quantum Experiment

MIT’s quantum experiment validates Bohr’s theory and disproves Einstein’s local realism using ultracold atoms and single photons.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 July 2025 23:00 IST
MIT Just Proved Einstein Wrong in the Famous Double-Slit Quantum Experiment

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the researchers

Physicists at MIT conducted a precise version of the renowned double slit quantum experiment

Highlights
  • MIT used ultracold atoms to recreate the famous double-slit experiment
  • Results confirm Bohr’s quantum theory and reject Einstein’s realism
  • The experiment supports Bell’s theorem and disproves hidden variables
Physicists at MIT conducted a precise version of the renowned double slit quantum experiment, which challenges Einstein's objections to quantum mechanics. With the help of ultracold atoms and single photons, they have shown the reaction of the long-standing wave-particle duality discussion without traditional spring setups. The researchers ignored the classical apparatus components and allowed nature's inherent uncertainty to unleash Bohr's complementarity, as both wave and particle-like behaviour cannot be observed simultaneously. The finding matches the quantum theory and disagrees with Einstein's local realistic expectations.

MIT's Quantum Experiment Challenges Einstein's Classical View

As per Sci Tech Daily, Einstein argued for the deterministic reality, and claimed that the particles must be definite properties irrespective of the observation and that nothing could travel faster than light. With the Copenhagen interpretation, Bohr held the views which posit that only measurement defines the physical reality, along with complementary properties such as wave and particle behaviour, which are exclusive. The result of MIT supports this interpretation by Bohr.

With the removal of spring elements and the intrinsic quantum uncertain reliability of the ultracold atoms, MIT has sidestepped classical interference artefacts. Through this design, the experiment cleanly isolates the quantum effects and makes the result more robust and vague. Their behaviour demonstrates the dual nature when the individual photons pass through this experiment.

Bohr's Complementarity Confirmed: Nature Obeys Quantum Rules

The findings through this experiment not only give the mechanical predictions and however, but also reinforce the significance of the theorem by Bell. Experiments done by Delft and Aspect have questioned the inequabilities under restricted conditions, strongly discrediting the hidden variable arguments of Einstein.

In a nutshell, MIT's ultra double-slit experiment provides compelling evidence against the local realism of Einstein but in favour of the indeterminacy of quantum. Through the demonstration of the complementarity of the minimal classical interference, it is clear that the experiment underscores that nature follows the rules of quantum mechanics.

 

Comments

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
MIT Just Proved Einstein Wrong in the Famous Double-Slit Quantum Experiment
