Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Services Rolling Out in Surat, Meerut, and Seven Other Cities With Special Introductory Offers

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is rolling out 5G services to different cities as part of its ongoing expansion across 23 cities and in 17 priority circles.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 July 2025 18:58 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

The new development comes weeks after Vi started rolling out 5G services in Mysuru

Highlights
  • Vi is also offering unlimited 5G data with some plans
  • Vi is currently expanding its 5G service coverage to 23 cities
  • Out of the nine new cities, four are from Gujarat
Vodafone Idea (Vi) is rolling out its 5G services to nine new cities as part of its expansion efforts to 17 circles and 23 new cities. With the rollout, the telecom service provider (TSP) is also offering unlimited 5G data at Rs. 299, which is an introductory offer. The TSP said that its customers in these cities can also get access to high-definition streaming, gaming, video conferencing, faster downloads, and real-time cloud access. This comes weeks after the TSP announced that it is rolling out its 5G services in Mysuru, and over a month after its rollout in Bengaluru.

Vi Rolls Out 5G Services In Nine New Cities

In a series of press releases, Vi has announced that it is rolling out its 5G services in nine new cities, which are Meerut, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara. Although the majority of these nine cities are from Gujarat, the list also includes two cities from Kerala, two from Maharashtra, and one from Uttar Pradesh. The service is currently live in all these newly added cities, except Meerut, where it will be live starting tomorrow.

The latest development brings the total number of cities where Vi offers 5G services to 18. The rollout is part of the company's ongoing efforts to expand its 5G coverage in 23 cities and 17 priority circles. The company already offers 5G services in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Nagpur, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Sonipat, and Patna. Hence, Vi could also start rolling out 5G in the remaining five cities soon.

Along with the rollout, Vi has also announced an introductory offer, with which it is providing unlimited 5G data to its subscribers on prepaid plans starting from Rs. 299. The company also said that its subscribers in the newly added circles can access high-definition streaming, gaming, video conferencing, faster downloads, and real-time cloud access.

Additionally, India's third-largest TSP, Vi, has also announced that it has partnered with Nokia and Ericsson to deploy the infrastructure and implement AI-enabled Self-Organising Networks (SON) for optimisation of network performance in different cities. The company has also upgraded its 4G network in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh to offer better network coverage and faster data speeds.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
