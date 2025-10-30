Technology News
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Launches Cocoon, a Decentralised AI Project on TON

Cocoon aims to give users AI tools powered by decentralised computing while keeping data private.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 October 2025 16:43 IST
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Launches Cocoon, a Decentralised AI Project on TON

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Christian Wiediger

Pavel Durov unveiled Cocoon on TON at the Blockchain Life 2025 forum in Abu Dhabi

Highlights
  • Users can earn Toncoin by sharing GPU power on Cocoon
  • Blockchain experts stress decentralised AI protects privacy
  • Telegram builds on its Web3 push after DOGS Coin success
Telegram founder Pavel Durov on Wednesday announced a new decentralised artificial intelligence (AI) network called the Confidential Compute Open Network, or Cocoon. It is built on The Open Network (TON), the layer-1 blockchain linked to the messaging platform. Durov raised growing concerns about data misuse by centralised AI providers at the Blockchain Life 2025 event in Abu Dhabi, stating that the project's core objective is to provide AI-powered tools that protect user privacy.  This announcement marks Telegram's latest effort to expand its presence in the blockchain ecosystem while positioning itself at the intersection of AI and decentralisation. 

Cocoon Network to Reward Users for Contributing GPU Power 

Users can earn Toncoin, the native cryptocurrency of TON, by contributing computing power from their graphics processing units (GPUs) to the network under Cocoon. Durov said this model would ensure that users retain ownership of their data and digital activity, rather than surrendering it to large AI platforms. He emphasised the importance of decentralised AI in defending human freedom, pointing out that digital privacy has gradually declined over the past couple of decades. 

Durov's comments reflect growing sentiment among developers and privacy advocates who view centralised AI systems as vulnerable to exploitation. David Holtzman, chief strategy officer at Naoris, told Cointelegraph that a decentralised cybersecurity protocol claims that concentrating data storage in the hands of a few significant providers increases the risk of breaches and manipulation. 

Holtzman further added that the potential for service providers to alter or distort data in real time highlights the need for transparent systems built on decentralised ledgers. 

Blockchain technology can help keep AI-generated data verifiable and tamper-proof by recording its origin and movement on a distributed ledger. This lowers the possibility of censorship or false information and enables unchangeable evidence of data integrity.

Telegram has already explored blockchain applications through initiatives like the launch of DOGS Coin, a memecoin introduced via the Telegram ecosystem. The project underscored the company's growing involvement in Web3 innovation and its ability to rally a vast user base around new decentralised ventures.

Cocoon now builds on the same foundation, as part of Telegram's efforts to cement its position as a leading player in the convergence of AI, blockchain, and digital privacy. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 
Telegram, crypto news, Blockchain, Decentralised Finance, AI
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
