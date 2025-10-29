Technology News
English Edition

ASIC Clarifies Crypto Rules; Stablecoins, Tokenised Assets Flagged as Financial Products

ASIC defines which digital assets need licences while easing the transition for firms.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 October 2025 21:30 IST
ASIC Clarifies Crypto Rules; Stablecoins, Tokenised Assets Flagged as Financial Products

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Photoholgic

ASIC’s new crypto guidance sets clearer boundaries for Australia’s digital asset industry

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Stablecoins and wrapped tokens are classified as financial products
  • Industry welcomes clarity but warns of logistical hurdles
  • ASIC grants transition relief to firms until June 2026
Advertisement

Australia's financial watchdog has introduced long-awaited guidance aimed at clarifying how digital assets will be treated under the country's financial services laws. In the revised Sheet 225, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) provides comprehensive definitions of which cryptocurrency assets are considered financial products as well as new compliance standards for exchanges, wallet providers, and stablecoin issuers. While the decision brings long-awaited clarity, concerns persist about the regulator's capacity to handle the influx of licence applications within the transition period. 

ASIC's Revised Guidance Aims to Balance Innovation With Investor Protection

Under the revised guidance, companies offering digital assets deemed financial products must become members of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority and obtain an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL) by June 30, 2026. As per ASIC, stablecoins, wrapped tokens, tokenised securities, and digital asset wallets are all included in this category. However, assets such as Bitcoin, gaming NFTs, and tokenised event tickets are not considered financial products, meaning firms dealing exclusively in these will not require a licence. 

In an attempt to assist distributors of wrapped tokens and stablecoins in adapting to the changing legislative environment, the regulator has also confirmed an in-principle decision to provide regulatory relief. According to ASIC, the updated guidance is designed to provide legal certainty while broader law reform remains underway. 

Although industry representatives have generally praised the announcement, they have cautioned that there will be difficulties in putting it into practice. Amy-Rose Goodey, CEO of the Digital Economy Council of Australia, told Cointelegraph that “it finally gives visibility on ASIC's stance,” but questioned whether the agency had adequate resources to manage a surge in licensing. 

Steve Vallas, CEO of Blockchain APAC, said in a LinkedIn post that operational hurdles such as limited banking access and insurance capacity could shift compliance risks “from a legal challenge to a logistical one.”

ASIC said that distributed ledger technology and tokenisation are reshaping global finance, adding that the new guidance delivers the “clarity firms have been calling for to innovate responsibly.” 

Australia's intention to strike a balance between innovation and investor protection in its growing crypto economy is demonstrated by the regulator's no-action relief until 2026, which gives businesses breathing room to modify their operation. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ASIC, Australia Cryptocurrency, Crypto Regulations, crypto news
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Adobe Partners With Google Cloud to Integrate Frontier AI Models Across Its Platforms

Related Stories

ASIC Clarifies Crypto Rules; Stablecoins, Tokenised Assets Flagged as Financial Products
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X9 Series Confirmed to Be Available in India via Flipkart
  2. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select Launched in India With Vega OS
  3. Vivo X300 Series Price, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Global Launch
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched With Glyph Light At This Price
  5. TRAI, DoT Approve Presentation of Caller Names During Incoming Calls
  6. Moto G67 Power 5G India Launch Date, Key Features Announced
  7. Nothing Phone 3a Lite First Impressions
  8. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s X-59 Supersonic Jet Takes Historic First Flight, Paving Way for Quiet Supersonic Travel
  2. ASIC Clarifies Crypto Rules; Stablecoins, Tokenised Assets Flagged as Financial Products
  3. SpaceX Launches 28 Starlink Satellites, Lands Falcon 9 Booster in Pacific
  4. Idli Kadai, Starring Dhanush, Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know
  5. Ideabaaz Now Streaming on ZEE5: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 OTT Release: Know Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Bad Girl OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Drama Online?
  8. Adobe Partners With Google Cloud to Integrate Frontier AI Models Across Its Platforms
  9. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Price and Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Global Launch
  10. OnePlus 15 India Launch Date Announced; to Debut as First Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Phone in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »