Australia's financial watchdog has introduced long-awaited guidance aimed at clarifying how digital assets will be treated under the country's financial services laws. In the revised Sheet 225, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) provides comprehensive definitions of which cryptocurrency assets are considered financial products as well as new compliance standards for exchanges, wallet providers, and stablecoin issuers. While the decision brings long-awaited clarity, concerns persist about the regulator's capacity to handle the influx of licence applications within the transition period.

ASIC's Revised Guidance Aims to Balance Innovation With Investor Protection

Under the revised guidance, companies offering digital assets deemed financial products must become members of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority and obtain an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL) by June 30, 2026. As per ASIC, stablecoins, wrapped tokens, tokenised securities, and digital asset wallets are all included in this category. However, assets such as Bitcoin, gaming NFTs, and tokenised event tickets are not considered financial products, meaning firms dealing exclusively in these will not require a licence.

In an attempt to assist distributors of wrapped tokens and stablecoins in adapting to the changing legislative environment, the regulator has also confirmed an in-principle decision to provide regulatory relief. According to ASIC, the updated guidance is designed to provide legal certainty while broader law reform remains underway.

Although industry representatives have generally praised the announcement, they have cautioned that there will be difficulties in putting it into practice. Amy-Rose Goodey, CEO of the Digital Economy Council of Australia, told Cointelegraph that “it finally gives visibility on ASIC's stance,” but questioned whether the agency had adequate resources to manage a surge in licensing.

Steve Vallas, CEO of Blockchain APAC, said in a LinkedIn post that operational hurdles such as limited banking access and insurance capacity could shift compliance risks “from a legal challenge to a logistical one.”

ASIC said that distributed ledger technology and tokenisation are reshaping global finance, adding that the new guidance delivers the “clarity firms have been calling for to innovate responsibly.”

Australia's intention to strike a balance between innovation and investor protection in its growing crypto economy is demonstrated by the regulator's no-action relief until 2026, which gives businesses breathing room to modify their operation.

