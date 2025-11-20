Telegram has announced a new update that adds several new features. The instant messaging platform now allows users to host live streams in Telegram Stories. It also has a live chat feature where viewers can add comments. Users can also enable scheduled messages and reminders to be repeated at set intervals for task automation. Further, the company said that new Telegram Gifts will be released on an auction basis to ensure fair distribution.

New Features on Telegram

According to Telegram, Live Stories can be launched from user accounts, along with groups and channels that have unlocked posting Stories via boosts. Users can host live streams in Stories to share their experiences in real time. Similar to group calls and video chats, viewers can send comments. Telegram also allows them to support creators and make their comments stand out using Telegram Stars.

Photo Credit: Telegram

The company said that Live Stories offer four privacy controls — Everyone, My Contacts, Close Friends, and Selected Users. Live streams in Stories support RTMP keys for external apps like OBS and XSplit, enabling creators to stream on Telegram using their existing setup.

Further, Telegram users can set scheduled messages and reminders to be repeated at intervals such as every day or twice per month. To use this feature, tap and hold on the ‘Send' icon in a chat, select Repeat and choose your preferred interval.

Telegram also offers unique collectables known as Gifts, which can be shown off in the status, grouped into collections, and moved to the blockchain wallet. These can also be traded in the marketplace. To solve the issue of limited-edition gifts being sold off in seconds, the instant messaging platform will now hold auctions for new gift releases. Users will be able to place bids with Stars for new gifts over several rounds.

Telegram claims this will ensure fair distribution of Gifts among its userbase.

Apart from this, Telegram for iOS has been further enhanced with more Liquid Glass interfaces, in line with iOS 26. Users can find redesigned profiles, an updated Settings menu, and a new attachment menu. Meanwhile, Telegram for Android has been updated with a new input field and blur effects as well.