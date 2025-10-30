Technology News
English Edition

Hedda (2025) Now Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Hedda (2025) is a stylish modern take on Ibsen’s classic drama, featuring Tessa Thompson’s unforgettable performance and Nia DaCosta’s visionary direction.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 October 2025 16:34 IST
Hedda (2025) Now Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Hedda is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Tessa Thompson delivers a powerful performance as Hedda Gabler
  • Directed and written by Nia DaCosta, set in 1950s England
  • Now streaming globally on Amazon Prime Video
Advertisement

Hedda is a bold film that portrays Hedda as a woman who is leading a very regular and conservative life because of the luxurious lifestyle in the family. Upon her interaction with her lover after a few days of her marriage, she breaks the barriers of autonomy and societal expectations. The visuals are strong with an emotional approach in the movie's narrative. It is an adaptation of Henrik Ibsen. Directed by NiaDacosta, Hedda talks about the societal pressure on a woman and finding out her own identity.

When and Where to Watch Hedda

After its theatrical run in the U.S., it is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video starting from today. You can watch it online anytime and enjoy this heritage stuff.

Official Trailer and Plot of Hedda

The trailer provides a glimpse of the elegant world, hidden motives and tense milieu. Hedda shows a newlywed woman named Hedda Gabler. She feels stuck in the traditional way of living with George Tesman, her husband. In a plush evening in the 1950s, something interesting happened when her ex-lover named Eileen Lovborg, came. The old passion soon reignites, and jealousy and struggles start to unfold. Hedda's need to come out of her boundaries leads to strong repercussions in her life and everyone else close to her.

Cast and Crew of Hedda

The cast of Hedda includes Hedda, played by Tessa Thompson, George Tesman, played by Tom Bateman, and Thea Clifton, played by Imogen Poots. The other characters are Eileen Lovborg and Judge Brack, played by Nina Hoss and Nicholas Pinnock, respectively.

Reception

With an IMDB rating of 5.8 film gives justified vibes of watching it, although every viewer's perception is different, and the film fits the relatable segment.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime video, IMDb, Hedda
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset Key Specifications and Benchmark Scores Tipped; May Power Upcoming iQOO, Vivo Phones

Related Stories

Hedda (2025) Now Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X300 Series Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Microsoft Azure Outage: What Caused the Issue, How It Was Resolved
  3. Top OTT Releases of the Week: Kantara Chapter 1, Lokah Chapter 1, Idli Kadai, and More
  4. Realme GT 8 Pro Will Launch in India in November With This Chipset
  5. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched With Glyph Light At This Price
  6. Stray is Coming to PS Plus Essential Tier in November
  7. Instagram Lets Some Users 'Tune' Their Reels Algorithm
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Teased to Launch With These Notable Upgrades
  9. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select Launched in India With Vega OS
  10. Gemini 3 AI Model Will Be Released Soon, Says Google CEO Sundar Pichai
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta’s VR Headsets and AI Glasses Cost the Company $4.4 Billion in Q3 2025
  2. iQOO Neo 11 With 7,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Launches Cocoon, a Decentralised AI Project on TON
  4. Hedda (2025) Now Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Teased to Launch With Upgraded Chipset, Camera, and AI Features
  6. Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset Key Specifications and Benchmark Scores Tipped; May Power Upcoming iQOO, Vivo Phones
  7. Realme GT 8 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India in November; Will Go on Sale via Flipkart
  8. Samsung Wallet Updated With UPI Onboarding and Support for Biometric Payments
  9. OpenAI Lays Groundwork for Juggernaut IPO at Up to $1 Trillion Valuation
  10. Lava Agni 4 Teased to Feature Metal Design and Flat Edges, Could Launch in India Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »